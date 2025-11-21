Only fools rush in

Someone in Rep. Crockett’s staff got this one seriously wrong—I assume that it was her staff because she told us that “they” found the reference to Epstein contributing to GOP campaigns. Here is the story:

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was called out for dropping the names of a series of Republicans who took donations from Jeffrey Epstein, but she got the wrong Jeffrey Epstein. The Texas lawmaker and rising star of the Democratic Party was speaking on the House floor on Tuesday when she commented. ‘Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly: Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, Win Red, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio,’ Crockett stated. Her remarks came as the House was considering the censure of Del. Stacey Plaskett for texting with the disgraced financier. ‘If this is the standard that we’re going to make, just know we’re going to expose it all and just know that the FEC filings, they are available for everybody to review,’ she added.

Yes, this information is available for everybody to review. Nevertheless, your staff, or whoever wrote that speech, should have been smart enough to go beyond “googling” a name of a person who contributed to a GOP campaign. Did someone in her staff ask: “Are you sure he is the same one? Shouldn’t we check that before we have our boss go out and make a fool of herself?” Clearly, there’s more than one Jeffrey Epstein in the world.

Well, we know what happened. Rep. Crockett dropped the name, and then explained it by saying something like we just wanted to show that an Epstein contributed to a GOP campaign.

Here is the best part. Rep. Crockett may be the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate. She was certainly thinking about it and she is doing well in the polls. She’s become the darling of the left because she is a wrecking ball against named Trump. By the way, did someone say that Rep. Crockett is a low-IQ person? Yes, I think that someone said that.

Image from X.