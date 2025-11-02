One can’t emphasize enough leftist lunacy over the White House ballroom

Leftists are going bonkers about President Trump building a big, beautiful ballroom that will hold nearly 1,000 people. Currently, the White House can only hold state dinners/events for 300 people. When they need more space, the administration needs to rent a tent, rent flooring, rent tables, rent chairs, rent heaters, and rent air conditioners. Oh, they also need to rent porta-potties!

The big, beautiful ballroom is being built with private funds. Yet somehow lunatic leftists had no issues when any other president renovated the White House, doing everything from rebuilding rooms, upgrading facilities, and redesigning and redecorating interior spaces, changes almost invariably done using taxpayer funds.

Image created using AI.

Comcast, which owns MSNBC, is among the many corporations that have donated to build the big, beautiful ballroom. Yet, most of MSNBC’s hosts and commentators are kvetching about the ballroom. Leftists should study history as to the multiple times the White House has been renovated since it was rebuilt following the War of 1812. Moreover, the ballroom construction is being done at the eastern edge of the White House. The iconic, presidential part of the White House, as we think of the building, is the West Wing.

As bad as the lefty complaints are, Rep. Eric Swalwell from the People’s Republic of California made the most idiotic statement: “Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.”

No one suggested that a Republican president should destroy Barack Obama’s basketball court. How many administrations will use the basketball court? How many administrations will use the ballroom?

Swalwell is a lunatic, which is why he is a congressman from California. Even the Washington Post supports the privately funded $300 million ballroom that will hold 1,000 people. Walking back his asinine statement a few days later, Swalwell suggested that the next president could keep the ballroom but rename it after Barack Obama. Many people responded that they didn’t think President Vance would do that.