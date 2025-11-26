NYC council tried to sneakily pass a fat personal pay raise, wound up royally screwing themselves…and Zohran Mamdani

For as deep as the insanity and corruption in Democrats run, it’s a rare occurrence that we actually see them paint themselves into a corner—somehow, no matter how vile they are, they’re almost always able to squeak on out of whatever trouble they’ve gotten themselves into…but I’m thinking that lucky streak has just come to a glorious end. According to a report from the New York Post, the New York City council, a 51-member governing board with 46 of those members being Democrats, attempted to quietly and speedily pass a fat personal pay raise earlier this month, just after the election of Zohran Mamdani. However, they ran into an issue when city law blocked them from voting on pay increase “during the post-election lame-duck period.” (Seems like they should have looked into that before they tried to scheme a substantial pay raise on the public’s back while routinely speaking out on the cost-of-living crisis and the unaffordability of the City in general.)

So, as the Post notes, they had to “scuttle” that plan, and wait for Zohran to be sworn in…which presents another problem, with no good outcome for the conniving council members. They’re forcing Zohran to either save face with the New Yorkers who just put him into Gracie Mansion and veto the bill (meaning they don’t get their raise), or, they get their raise, and Zohran betrays the people in an unforgivable way in his first official act as mayor. Either way, it’s not going to go in their favor. From the Post:

The hasty, confused pay push raised eyebrows among many insiders, who gossiped that the City Council was either trying to pull an end run around the incoming mayor or spare him an embarrassing early decision. ‘The only thing is I think they [council Democrats] are worried that the mayor-elect won’t do it,’ said Kalman Yeger, a Democratic state Assemblyman and former council member. ‘They are afraid if they pass it in January and he’d have to veto. How does the mayor-elect justify it, saying the working man can’t afford milk? He can’t sign off to give them a $20,000 raise.’

Here’s the problem with being a hardcore (greedy) socialist in a society that’s still relatively free and fair: there are still relative checks and balances. With a mostly free press, the people are finding out about this, and the betrayal is real. Zohran just campaigned on being a committed champion of the little guy, skewering the “corruption” and “cronyism” of establishment Democrats like Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo, swearing he was going to make things more affordable—how could he turn around and fork out a new million-dollar-per-year expense (51 members with $20k pay bumps from $148,500 to $172,500 is over a million dollars) on the backs of the people struggling to survive? That million dollars could go to the people, but he’s being forced to consider handing it to his friends in government. Well done idiots!

The socialists here in the U.S. don’t have the luxury that the socialists in third-world banana republics do: they can’t yet just rule by diktat with zero worry about what the people think, like Nicolás Maduro, or Fidel Castro (did). The people are going to know, and they’re going to be irate. And, when they protest and harass their POS public officials (they will with a whopping government pay raise), the government can’t just sequester the problem (the people) in jail or outside the Potemkin village of the ruling class, because speech is still (relatively) free.

Someone get the popcorn, and get comfortable, because this is going to be good.

Image generated by ChatGPT.