NYC and Seattle: they're going to get it good and hard

The Communist playbook has always been publicly available for those with the attention span necessary to do a little research. With the Internet, that kind of research is even easier and more convenient.

Communists have always relied on useful idiots in countries they plan to conquer. Subvert them from the inside. Convince Americans to elect “democratic socialists,” who are stealth doctrinaire communists. “Democratic socialists”—the dictionary definition of mutually exclusive terms, can best be understood as communists-lite. Socialism is incompatible with democracy and is as matter is to anti-matter to our constitutional, representative republic.

Communists are socialists in a hurry. They share the same economic philosophies and political goals, but communists will kill you if you disagree and bill your family for the bullet. They murdered more than 100 million in the last century alone and continue to slaughter in this century. Socialists will merely seize your property, impoverish and starve you and eventually, put you in re-education camps. They’ll wait until they go full communist to start killing you for thinking, or looking, the wrong way.

Bernie Sanders has always been a Democratic Socialist but votes Democrat. He was denied the nomination in recent presidential elections because the Democrat Party thought America wasn’t ready to go quite that far left just yet. Besides, he’s always been a little wild-haired and wild-eyed crazy. No longer. Democrat’s newest savior is New York City Mayor-Elect Zhoran Mamdani, a man with no actual work experience, but a real commie in Democrat’s clothing. Oh yes, he’s also an Islamist; that’s a twofer.

Mamdani ran on controlling grocery stores, massive taxation, income equality, rent control, defunding the police (he denied years of advocating for that), and he just went full commie when he declared New York City “a city of international law.”

“I believe this is a city of international law," Mamdani told Ritter, "and being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law.”

That declaration is initially because he also ran on arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he set foot in NYC. Mandani is also a staunch antisemite, which given his Islamist ideology is hardly surprising. He doubtless also intends to enact Democrat’s neo-confederate separation ideology.

Mandani isn’t the only stealth communist taking over a major American city. Meet Katie Wilson, 43, Seattle’s mayor-elect.

Wilson, like Mamdani, has virtually no real-world work experience and lives off funding from her parents. She dropped out of college—Oxford--with six weeks to go and is debt-free, thanks to her parents, both New York professors.

Wilson secured her win by advocating for progressive proposals, including introducing city-run grocery stores and taxing the rich. She also vowed to “Trump-proof” the city. “Yes, I am a socialist,” Wilson said earlier this year. “I’m not out here waving a socialist flag, because I’m not a super ideological person. I’m also not sure that label will help me in the general election. But yes, I’m fine with being called a socialist,” she added.

Evidently, Wilson doesn’t feel the need to call herself a “Democratic Socialist.” Even so, Wilson is apparently a commie too far for The Washington Post:

"With much of the country fixated on New York's decision to elect as mayor a socialist with little experience, it was easy to miss the news that Seattle has done the same," the Post editorial board wrote. "Voters from coast to coast will now get to witness two real-time experiments in radical governance."

The WaPo thinks Wilson will be more successful than Mamdani in immediately going full communist:

"Wilson may be less constrained than Mamdani. Fellow progressives also toppled the incumbent president of the Seattle City Council and the city attorney while picking up two other seats," the Post editorial board wrote. "Only two of the seven council members have served more than one term. There are not many silver linings here, except that the country may be able to more quickly see the failures of their policies — which could prevent voters in other cities from falling for socialism."

Mamdani has legislative hurdles in that the NYC political class isn’t full commie, and there are so many regulations, laws and the New York Legislature, as well as New York Governor Kathie Hochul who is carefully and constantly sampling the political winds. Still, he’ll do as much communist and Islamist mischief as he can manage. There’s plenty of evidence New Yorkers and their taxes are planning to flee for blue states. Many have already fled. I suspect that’s Seattle’s immediate future as well.

NYC and Seattle voters voted for communism in a “Democratic Socialist” veil; they’re going to get it--good and hard.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.