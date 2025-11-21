Notre Dame dumps its Catholic orientation, Vatican goes woke, and moral disorder reigns

The University of Notre Dame has ixnayed and expunged the school’s historic Catholic mission from its staff values and instead chosen to adopt a “refreshed” set of generic concepts like “community.”

According to the Daily Caller:

The University of Notre Dame has dropped the school’s historic Catholic mission from its staff values and adopted a “refreshed” set of generic concepts like “community” instead, though it will still identify as a “Catholic research university.” The Catholic school’s list of staff values previously included requiring that one “Understands, accepts, and supports the Catholic mission of the university and fosters values consistent with that mission.” Now, the list has been watered down into generic requirements that staff “treat every person with dignity and respect” and “work together.”

Instead of staff being required to “understand, accept, and support the Catholic mission” of the university and “foster values consistent with that mission,” the staff is now encouraged to simply “treat every person with dignity and respect” and “work together.”

Gotta treat those pedophiles, murderers, and radical Islamic types with dignity and respect! Maybe we can work together to create a college — and a nation — where there are absolutely no restraints on personal behavior and no consequences for anyone’s actions!

This nicely dovetails with the views of those currently heading up the Vatican, most of whom are profoundly progressive, explicitly ideological, and marginally Catholic at best.

Simply put, they are there to “fundamentally transform Catholicism.”

And Christianity. They are virtue-signaling apostates who would destroy a great religion to appear tragically hip.

Wittingly or unwittingly, they are doing the Devil’s bidding … and sowing the seeds of destruction rather than redemption.

This pope, like the last one, is undoing tradition, rewriting the Catechism, and re-interpreting the Bible. He has granted audiences to gay couples, transgenders, and those who are staunchly pro-abortion.

And his predecessor, Pope Francis, stated that “all religions are paths to God,” a stunning and direct contradiction of the word of God Himself … and His Son, as set down in the Bible.

Leo has deliberately interjected himself into politics, chastising the Trump administration for its immigration and border policies. He has effectively called for unlimited and unvetted immigration and the absence of border walls, though Vatican City would never consider taking down the stout walls that surround and protect the home of the pope.

So perhaps the pontiff should consider the fact that, if people endeavor to enter a new country and profess to be offended by its culture — as is the case with many Muslims and foreign-flag waving Hispanics -- they are not there as refugees, but as invaders and would-be conquerors.

One would think that a pope would know this as well or better than anyone. If those immigrants were truly fleeing poverty, war, or oppression, they would naturally express gratitude towards the new country, not be offended by it. Reason and sanity must replace suicidal empathy if the West is to survive.

Given his progressive bona fides, Pope Leo XIV, an American, might not be too upset that the Philadelphia City Council recently adopted a resolution by councilmember and abortion activist Kendra Brooks that recognizes abortion as a “human right.”

Killing the unborn (and perhaps those just born) is a “human right?” Does that seem right? Logical? Ethical? Does it comport with a civilized society? Of course not. It conflicts with the notion that each of us have been granted the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” by our Creator — America’s founding principle.

Also, if abortion were a “human right” that was universally exercised, there wouldn’t be any humans — and hence no need for human rights at all. Therefore, that is self-evidently not the case.

God help us. Please.

