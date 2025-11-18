Not just sewage: Mexico is dumping its trash into the U.S., too

So it's not just raw, untreated, Tijuana sewage that's flowing into the U.S., creating the nation's filthiest beaches, it's also raw, untreated trash.

The recent rains in the area have drawn attention to what else is coming in -- and it's not pretty.

According to Border Report:

Landfills in San Diego County have begun receiving some 40 tons of trash and debris from Mexico that a trash boom stopped last month near the border.

Alter Terra, a binational environmental group, set up the boom in the Tijuana River channel, and it only took one hour to collect all that trash.

Initial estimates put the amount at 20 tons, but as trucks started hauling it out, the group later determined that as much as 40 tons of trash was collected during that one-hour rain event.

Landfills north of the border are having to take in the additional trash, compounding a critical shortage of landfill space, according to Oscar Romo, director of Alter Terra.

They've got plenty of back-country land, but instead of put it there, they just ship it north, knowing Gringo will pay to take care of it. And that's why it keeps coming.

Which is pretty ironic: California's governor, Gavin Newsom, has jetted down to Brazil in the past week, to pontificate about saving the rainforest and conserving the Earth, and all that. Back home, his state has become a Mexican dumping ground and he still refuses to declare an emergency on just the sewage matter; he's definitely not done a thing about the garbage rolling in.

It's not even his state's garbage, it's foreign garbage, which is a lot easier to take a stand against, but he just doesn't care. If anything tells us the green environmental scam is all about government power rather than saving the Earth, this would be a good example.

One of the rare Republicans in the California statehouse Asssembly, Rep. Carl DeMaio, whom Newsom hates with a passion, has taken a stand for his beleaguered city with the sewage- and garbage-strewing Mexican neighbor with this call to action:

BREAKING: Mexico is dumping their trash on our side of the border! Contaminating our environment and filling our landfills! I’m calling for an immediate federal investigation and enforcement action! pic.twitter.com/htDRGdciod — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) November 17, 2025

Another rare Republican, Supervisor Jim Desmond, has taken a similar stand, too.

But not one Democrat has spoken out on this continuous phenomenon of Tijuana making San Diego its dumping ground, its landfill, its toilet. Yes, it's been a problem for a while. But now it's getting worse.

There's even a recipe for something called 'Tijuana Trash.'

So much for a green agenda. This reeks of hypocrisy, and in more ways than one.

Image: Screen shot from Jim Desmond video, via X