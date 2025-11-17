Newly-leaked emails reveal a legitimate LGBTQ mafia presence at the BBC

(See also, “If only the media did their job” by James Zumwalt.)

If we’re lucky, the BBC may soon cease to exist.

As you may have already heard, President Trump’s threat to sue the outlet for an edited speech that was grotesquely distorted and then aired in a documentary has increased from $1 billion to $5 billion—in the wake of Trump’s threat, BBC released a statement that admitted to a “regretful” editing job, but denied any wrongdoing. However…The Telegraph kind of blew that claim up, reminding us that in 2022, the BBC also aired a similarly-edited version of the same speech on its Newsnight program:

Spliced footage of the speech, which aired in an episode in 2022, made it appear that Mr Trump was encouraging his supporters to riot. The edit was similar to a version aired in a Panorama documentary broadcast last year.

What a doozy, because as James Zumwalt wrote today, I don’t think the BBC is going to win this one. Seems like this should be understood for a global media company, but if you create a new video product by cutting and splicing, which yields a conflation of separate remarks to push a narrative that doesn’t exist, and then you air that manufactured footage to millions(?) of people, I’d argue that’s basically the definition of libelous and defamatory action.

While the BBC swears there’s no “pattern” of wrongdoing, a new report from the New York Post suggests otherwise. According to newly-leaked emails,

Female staff at the BBC complained to editors for years that the publicly-funded British broadcaster had been hijacked by the ‘trans’ agenda, newly-leaked emails dating back to 2020 show. In the emails, female staff complained that biologically male transgender sex offenders were being referred to in stories as women, and that articles were avoiding the use of the words ‘girls’ and ‘women’ when discussing topics such as menstruation and birth control….

Of course, this is expected for a leftwing outlet with an obvious agenda, but it gets a little worse: the company appears to have invited in a legitimate LGBTQ mafia presence:

An internal memo revealed that all trans stories were subject to ‘effective censorship’ by specialist LGBTQ reporters hired as gatekeepers at the BBC, who refused to cover gender-critical stories.

And, per the women who worked at the BBC, the LGBTQ “specialists” would bully wayward journalists, punishing dissent, and creating a “culture of fear” in the office:

The women also described a culture of fear at the BBC, where even veteran reporters didn’t dare to stray from the position on trans issues, lest they be branded ‘transphobic,’ the Times reported. [snip] ‘Any questioning or insufficiently enthusiastic championing risked being labeled as bigoted … It felt like activism, not news,’ one BBC staffer told the Sunday Times.

The BBC was reportedly not interested in any story that was “critical” of the LGBTQ movement, no matter how newsworthy. A new exposé about “hormone blockers” being used on small children? Not to be reported on. A story about a cross-dressing man assaulting women in his prison unit? Obviously he must be called a woman.

Now, the BBC, being publicly-funded, has an in with Britain’s education system:

🚨LEFTIST PROPOGANDA FLOODS BRITISH SCHOOLS



"Use trusted sites like BBC and the Guardian instead of The Sun, random blogs or youtube channels"



This is some of the stuff being taught to our children



The Guardian left X because it kept getting community noted for lying pic.twitter.com/sp1oKvBLEl — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) November 3, 2025

Trump’s lawsuit could bring down the whole house of cards. Godspeed.

Image from Grok.