New York's first out: The cops

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected to drive a lot of people out of New York City.

Already, there are reports that some are fleeing.

First out are the cops:

Why would any cop want to remain working for Zohran the moron? This won't turn out good. pic.twitter.com/FY1lJoqIRf — ✨Rojas✨ (@mcucolo57) November 6, 2025

CONFIRMED🚨: Spoke to at least 6 NYPD officers and they told me that many of the rank and file have already started to put their early retirement papers in and are actively looking for departments in North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. All thanks to Zohran Mamdani getting… pic.twitter.com/W0Qq7Mq5tD — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 7, 2025

While I can't confirm those reports, it's likely many are heading out, given that other police departments are looking to hire them.

Such as Houston:

HOUSTON, Texas — In the wake of New York City’s historic mayoral election, the Houston Police Officers’ Union is openly inviting NYPD officers to consider relocating to Texas, citing concerns about the newly elected mayor’s stance on policing, KHOU reported. In a social media post published shortly after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, the union asked, “NYPD, are you disgusted with the election of Zohran Mamdani? Join us!” The post promotes the Houston Police Department as a law enforcement-friendly alternative, highlighting a recently approved 36.5% pay raise over five years, affordable housing and insurance, and a Deferred Retirement Option Plan available to all officers, according to the report.

Why wouldn't they? Mamdani has promoted defunding the police many times, even as he claims now that he never has.

Muslim Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani says he's "thankful" for the NYPD detail that protects him.



The very same police that he's REPEATEDLY called to defund.



Police protection for me but not for thee. pic.twitter.com/AwoR4RZ2X6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

Does that sound like he has the police's back? This is just money, of course. The real question is whether he has the police's back when some activist controversy erupt. No matter how innocent the cop may be, the cop will always be guilty in Mamdani's statements. That doesn't sound like the kind of work conditions anyone would like, even if the cops retire at their desks and wait to collect their pensions. They'll find something to blame the cops on, and the cops will always be guilty with Mamdani in the saddle.

People act on expections, including cops. And right now, this immediate flight is a vote of no-confidence in Mamdani's mayorality.

And the reasons go deeper than mere police pay, as promoted by the Houston recruiters.