New study: Violence from third-world migrant children is ‘exploding’

So much for the lie of assimilation.

Reported by the staff at Remix News, the rising tide of migrant violence across Europe—specifically Germany in the context of a brand new study produced by the University of Cologne and the State Criminal Police—is not only increasing at the hands of adults, but at minors too. It’s “exploding” as they say.

The study found that more and more of the criminal suspects in the German state are children, with attacks on teachers, police officers, and emergency responders reaching alarming figures. In particular, the study shows that children with a migration background are causing significant damage. Over the course of several months, researchers surveyed 3,800 students in grades seven through nine at 27 different schools in the area of Gelsenkirchen, Marl, and Herten. These are known as especially high-crime areas in the western German state. The same study was conducted in 2015, with dramatically different results this time around. The study showed that violence, hatred, and disrespect are all increasing among young perpetrators.

The study’s lead suggested the “pandemic” and the “growth of social media” as being likely causes behind the data but interestingly, the violence among “young perpetrators” is a trend that doesn’t hold consistent when looking at actual German children:

However, what the study does not explain is why violence is falling among German youth and rising among migrant youth, even though both groups experienced the pandemic.

As a brief aside: While living in Tucson, Arizona, I had my older boy enrolled in a private Christian school (my youngest wasn’t yet school age, and still at home with me). I opted for private school for a number of reasons, but it really all came down to whom and what my son was exposed. I wanted control around the curriculum, accountability and legitimate oversight for teachers, and I wanted the kids in the class to have similar values and families. But, there ended up being a major problem: that private school also treated the classroom like a charity, and would ship in “disadvantaged” kids from rough homes and bad neighborhoods. Naturally, this student, who changed several times after too many behavioral problems, was always a problem—while I paid full price for tuition, he would get it for “free.”

Now at one point, I was called into the office by the main administrator because “Peter” had hit my son, unprovoked (and my boy wasn’t the only one). As the administrator explained what had happened, attempting to smooth the situation over with me, she emphasized that she was most definitely “not a racist.” I remember being a bit boggled by the comment, because nothing that this woman had ever done would give me that impression…yet…because we were all white and the student was black, consequences for unacceptable behavior in the classroom would no doubt elicit accusations of racism. Shortly after that, Peter was gone, and there was a new black kid, causing new problems.

Anyway, I say all that because not only are the third world migrants flooding into Germany predisposed to violence—that’s the sum of Islam —but perhaps it’s got something to do with an education system that has its hands tied behind its back, for fear of “racism” accusations. If these teachers were to require the same standards of behavior in the class for all students, you could no doubt expect an onslaught of Islamophobia, fascism, and right-wing extremist slurs.

In fact, the study’s main researcher also notes a “lack of authority” in German schools, and gee, I wonder why.

Equal treatment before the (school) law? The horror!

For context for my above comment, here is this, from Pew Research:

Between mid-2010 and mid-2016, Germany accepted an estimated 670,000 refugees, roughly 86% of whom are Muslims.

Like we’ve said ad nauseam, there’s no such thing as magic soil. The third world is the way it is because of the individuals who reside there. If you were to take the people of Japan, or the Brits of yesteryear, and supplant them with the Africans in Eritrea, or the hordes in Afghanistan, you’d have a bustling, productive, prosperous, and safe nation in no time. Just think about what white Europeans can do in a matter of decades: America… Rhodesia…South Africa….

And, when you import third world mobs of low-IQ barbarians, the first world quickly becomes the third world.

Can we all say enough is enough yet? Because I. Have. Had. ENOUGH.

Image generated by Grok.