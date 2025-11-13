Muslim man yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ and pummels random women, but police insist there’s no ‘religious’ or ‘political’ motive

Like Decarlos Brown Jr. reportedly saying “I got that white girl” just after he stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death completely out of nowhere definitely not being a crime borne of racial hatred or an anti-white attitude but a “mental illness” problem, so are the actions of a Syrian migrant who apparently yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he attacked and beat four random people on the streets of Dresden, Germany.

Sure, the signature jidahist phrase escaped the Muslim man’s mouth as he launched vicious assaults against random German women, but as a crack team of local law enforcement officials insisted, the man’s actions were definitely “not religiously or politically motivated.” He wasn’t on drugs either, so it was obviously nothing more than a mental health episode, case closed. From Remix News’s Thomas Brooke:

‘The political statements have nothing to do with the man’s obvious mental health issues,’ police spokesman Marko Laske said, as cited by TAG24.

Anytime a crime occurs and the conservative worldview (something also known as a perspective grounded in reality) could rightly provide a probable perpetrator with just a few key facts and little known about the actual assailant, leftists quickly chalk up the behavior and actions to “mental illness,” impressively ignoring the blaring obviousness of the nature of the crime: it was absolutely religiously or politically motivated.

Why do you think they still won’t release the video of Karmelo Anthony stabbing Austin Metcalf? I’ll go out on a limb here and say it’s because we already know exactly what the footage will reveal: it was absolutely racially/politically motivated.

When Muhammad raped a child, he was just having a mid-life crisis.

When Yahya Sinwar and his soldiers slaughtered civilians, it was because their dopamine and seratonin levels were imbalanced.

When Lee Rigby’s killers hacked him to death in a London street with meat cleavers, it’s because they were just having a bad day.

When Ali Harbi Ali plunged a knife into David Amess during a townhall meeting, it’s because he was dealing with a mental health crisis.

When a man literally named Jihad drove a car into pedestrians outside a synagogue in Manchester, it’s because he was struggling with anxiety and acceptance.

When the Arab slave traders sold women and children for sex, they just had a bad case of the saddies.

Haven’t you ever seen that meme about eating two strips of bacon a day reducing your chance of being a suicide bomber by 100%? Well, eating two strips of bacon a day also reduces your chances of shouting “Allahu Akbar” and attacking random passerbys by 100% too…or participating in Bacha Bazi “festivities,” or having sex with the denizens of the goat pen, or throwing acid in someone’s face.

Brooke also adds this, of the police investigation:

Authorities say his motive remains unclear and the inquiry is ongoing.

Seriously, who’s on the case? A bumbling Inspector Clouseau type? Maybe that’s an insult to Clouseau, who actually arrives at the correct conclusion, albeit by accident. Will the German police be able to claim the same

Image from Grok.