Moving forward, the Trump administration has a big plan to clean up SNAP

At the end of the day, it’s not clear why the Democrats initiated the shutdown. It’s conceivable, but I don’t think it’s likely, that they really thought they could get the Trump administration to renegotiate the One Big Beautiful Bill (“OBBB”). And it’s certainly possible that they saw this as a way to move the base in the recent elections. Indeed, I’d go so far as to say that the shutdown did ensure a Democrat victory in Virginia, where government workers were reminded why they love the Democrats.

Other than that, though, the whole thing looked like a failure. Ultimately, all that happened was that Democrat candidates won in reliably Democrat districts (the last Republican victory in Virginia was an anomaly, not a trend). Moreover, the Democrats ended up looking weak to their base, which seemingly did believe that the Democrats could force changes to the OBBB.

Most importantly, though, in terms of being a Democrat party failure, the shutdown exposed how the old food stamp program, which offered limited help for widows and orphans (so to speak), had morphed into SNAP, a gargantuan program (one out of every eight Americans!) funding generational users, illegal aliens, greedy slackers, fraudsters, and big business. Americans were not amused.

The Trump administration took note of the fraud and abuse, and it came up with a plan that should send shudders down the Democrat party’s collective spine: Every single SNAP beneficiary must reapply so that, moving forward, it once again serves America’s widows and orphans, and no one else:

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed data on food stamps and said that data from blue states is “going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that’s taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable and they can’t survive without it.”

In the same interview, Rollins said that, thanks to the 29 states that have handed over their information (mostly red states), the government already has disturbing data. It learned that “5,000 dead people, that was just one month, the number is closer to 186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check.” In addition, another 500,000 people are getting not one but two checks.

Local charity will always be the best, because it’s tailored to the community’s needs and resources. Moreover, knowing who’s who in the community helps prevent fraud. Thus, even if the government is involved in the fraud (and there are suggestions of that in Minneapolis, where Tim Walz’s government appears to have at least turned a blind eye to Somali welfare fraud), people in the community may figure out what’s going on and act to stop it.

However, in a big, complicated nation, there is a place for government-run charitable programs. There are places where poverty is so endemic (that would be Democrat-run cities) or social ties so tenuous that only a government program will reach people who are genuinely in need. Most Americans support this type of very limited charity.

What the shutdown exposed, though, goes far beyond a decent people’s generosity, and it needs to stop. The big question is whether the Trump administration will suit its actions to its words. So far, Trump’s people seem to be doing just that, so I’m going to assume that SNAP beneficiaries are in for a very big surprise. Also, expect instant lawsuits saying that the burden is on the government to prove that people don’t deserve SNAP benefits or arguing that it’s racist...sexist...age-ist...fill-in-the-blank-ist to require vulnerable people to apply for aid...again.