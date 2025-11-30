Migrants becoming conquerors as Western nations continue to deny reality

The only reason a person or people would stay in a country they openly despise is because they wish to conquer it.

Muslim “migrants” are a rapidly increasing share of the population of most (formerly) Western nations.

In America, every state in the union has at least one mosque; most have dozens. There are well over 100 Muslim elected officials, 39 of them in Michigan alone. Recently, in Dearborn, Michigan, nearly everyone in a crowd chanted “Death to America.”

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan an entire crowd chants “Death to America.”



Rashida Tlaib, when asked, refused to condemn it.



pic.twitter.com/yZ2SgjSD3S — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 27, 2025

More than 100 years ago, Henry Ford allegedly said that his company’s Model T, made in Dearborn, was available in “any color the customer wants, as long as it’s black.” The city’s current mayor seems to be implying that its residents are free to choose any religion, as long as it’s Islam.

Liberalism/progressivism/wokeism/leftism has so diseased a great many people's minds that they are no longer able to reason. Today’s “liberals” have become so besotted with empty virtue signaling or become so afraid of disagreeing with their tribe’s conventional “wisdom” that they are incapable of rational thought or effective discernment.

The way to win a war without bloodshed is to capture people's minds first. Souls and bodies inevitably follow. After that has been achieved, it is easy to capture their country.

Already, Muslim calls to prayer ring out across many of our cities. What would residents of, say, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Paris have said about this in, say, the 1950s? In some areas, Muslims have attempted to restrict the sale of pork and alcohol products, and even the rights of dog owners to go on walks in areas they inhabit.

In others, they have complained about Christmas decorations. And, of course, countless Christian churches across the old and new worlds have been vandalized and destroyed.

Get ready to dispense with music. And to make sure your womenfolk’s bodies are entirely hidden from the gaze of our beloved “migrants.”

Welcome to the Fourth Caliphate, brought to you by tolerance, inclusiveness, and diversity.

Inshallah.

Image: Screen shot from live television broadcast.