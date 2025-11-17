Michelle Obama rages against Americans who are unwilling to ‘grow up’ and vote for a woman

(See also, “Michelle Obama: One of America’s most pathetic people” by Andrea Widburg.)

According to Michelle Obama, “we ain’t ready” for strong, female leadership, and if we dissent and argue that we are, then “we lying.”

While speaking at an event in New York on Friday, Michelle told an audience that she would most certainly not be running for office in the near future, because Americans as a whole are not “grown up” enough to want a woman in a position of leadership. Here’s what she said, via an article at Breitbart:

Obama cited Kamala Harris’s loss to Donald Trump in 2024 as her evidence of the country’s sexism, saying Americans have ‘a lot of growing up to do.’ ‘As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,’ she told an audience at Brooklyn Academy of Music while promoting her new book, The Look. ‘That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.’ ‘You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do,’ she continued. ‘And there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.’

Now, I happen to agree entirely with that sentiment—I think only men should be allowed to hold office, one of the original intentions of the founders—but my personal opinions are beside the point. But what isn’t beside the point is this: The problem with Michelle Obama’s identity politics game is that it’s completely unsupported by facts and reality.

Many Americans are ready and willing to put women into office (admittedly, not me, if I can help it). In fact, tons of Americans just voted to put a woman—and not just a woman but a black woman, like Michelle, and like Kamala—into the governor’s seat in Virginia, and guess what…they were Republican and conservative voters, including men. The Democrats? They voted against the black woman, and she lost. In fact, the group that voted against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears at almost 100% was…black women (96%). Between Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger, more men supported Earle-Sears (51%) than they did Spanberger (48%). When you look at white men with a college degree, 52% went for Earle-Sears, and 48% went for Spanberger. When you look at white men without a college degree, 71% went for Earle-Sears, and only 29% put their vote to Spanberger’s name. Men, white men actually, just tried to put a black woman in a position of executive authority, but Democrat voters said...hell no.

Not wanting Kamala in office wasn’t a sexist issue, it was a policy and common sense issue. If the Democrats were to nominate a candidate who wasn’t a complete babbling dunce with an abysmal track record, maybe things would be different? (Funny enough, the only Trump cabinet members I’m happy with are former Democrats: RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.)

Also, and this has been said before, but how can Michelle Obama get mad about sexism when she’s of the mind that sex is a mere social construct? She suddenly knows what a woman is when it suits whatever complaint du jour she has?

Maybe Michelle should go “ax” what Americans really think, instead of yammering on at book panels on stages before a bunch of leftards.

Image generated by ChatGPT.