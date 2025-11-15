Michelle Obama: One of America’s most pathetic people

I’m probably in a minority of one, but I’ve concluded that Michelle Obama is a pitiable woman because she is incapable of happiness. Mind you, she’s not a harmless woman, because she uses her bully pulpit to spread her misery by making other people, especially women and minorities, equally dissatisfied, paranoid, and hate-filled, but there’s still something pathetic about a woman who has everything yet still sees herself as the victim.

Image created using AI.

Michelle’s latest rant was about hair. Now, I must admit to a little fellow feeling when it comes to frustration about hair. My mother had bone-straight hair, and my father had lovely ringlets. Combine the two, and you get me, with patches of hair texture across my head: I have random clumps of ringlets, curls, waves, bone straight hair, and frizz.

In my youth, I paid either to straighten or curl it to achieve a mono-texture, but eventually I stopped. Unlike Michelle, spending endless money and having an entourage of stylists isn’t in my budget or my modest lifestyle. But honestly, if I could have someone style my hair daily...I probably would, given the frustration I’ve experienced over the decades.

But for Michelle—because she’s a leftist and the personal is always political—the fact that the current style is for lustrous straight hair isn’t a personal frustration, it’s a racist outrage. And the fact that one of America’s richest women must pay if she wants—not if she’s forced to by the government, but if she wants—to have straight hair is an insult that every white woman (each of whom, apparently, is blessed with straight, shiny hair) has taken aim at Michelle’s essential blackness:

🚨WATCH: Michelle Obama LASHES OUT at White people during first interview for new book tour



“Why do we need an act of law to tell White folks to get outta our hair?” pic.twitter.com/GkrzHsdZ7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2025

I found Michelle’s rant incredibly funny, not because she’s witty, charming, or wise, but because, if you’re watching the video, you can see that her hair is straight—a whole lot straighter than I can ever get mine without spending hundreds of dollars. Michelle could have gone for braids, an afro, or God alone knows what else, but she’s giving this harangue about the racial horrors of being forced to emulate white women’s hair...while her head is crowned with white women’s hair.

But we already know that Michelle is angry, whiny, and hypocritical. That’s not new.

What’s new is that I looked at this woman and saw not one of America’s most popular, famous people who rolls in dough and is surrounded by sycophantic adulation. Instead, I saw before me a pathetic loser. She’s a loser, of course, because gratitude is utterly foreign to her nature, which consigns her to a lifetime of misery.

Michelle cannot be happy. For her, every day is a series of insults, oppressions, and humiliations, all wrapped in a package of unfulfilled desires. What Michelle has going on in her head—something she voluntarily embraces—is a mindset I’d wish on my worst enemy, but not on anyone else.

My approach to life is endless gratitude. I am grateful that I live in what is still the greatest country in the world. My home is a happy place, and I am surrounded by good people. When I venture out of my community to shop or engage in fun activities, if I smile at people, ask them how they are, and converse with them cheerfully, they respond in kind. My children are healthy, happy, and thriving as adults. They are good people, which is probably the thing that makes me most grateful.

In my world, every day is a good day. And for that reason, even though I’m not rich and famous like Michelle Obama, even though I don’t have someone constantly taming my hair, even though I’m not out on yachts and sharing my (valuable) thoughts with the world, and even though my bank account is not even a blip compared to hers, I am an infinitely richer person than poor, frizzy-headed Michelle Obama.