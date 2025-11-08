Michelle Obama complains about burden of pampering; new book offers style advice

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who was once touted as a front-running Democrat presidential candidate, has led a hard, beleaguered, life.

In an interview with a literally cooing, fawning, celebrity 'journalist,' presumably to tout her new book on style, she kvetched about the burdens of all that luxury pampering she got while in the White House -- having clothes that fit, having her hair and make-up done, having her own 'trifecta glam team,' as she put it.

It was just too, too, much.

HEARTBREAKING: Thoughts and prayers for Michelle Obama, still recovering from being First Lady nearly a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/44rj72sySr — @amuse (@amuse) November 7, 2025

But being a selfless public servant and all, she's gone to the trouble to write another celebrity book, this one on her supposedly stellar style sense, which may have been the doing of this glam team she speaks of.

Here's her publisher Penguin's advertisement for her burdensome oeuvre:

Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time. In this celebration of style, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband’s U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady and today as one of this country’s most influential figures, Michelle Obama shares how she uses the beauty and intrigue of fashion to draw attention to her message.

There's a book tour, too, and podcasts. The site reads:

Premiering weekly, beginning on November 5th, wherever you get your podcasts. IMO: The Look podcast takes a deeper look into Michelle Obama’s journey as a defining force in style—both within and beyond the White House. Through candid, intimate conversations with the creative minds behind her hair, makeup, and wardrobe, along with fashion insiders and influential voices such as Jane Fonda, Nina Garcia, Bethann Hardison, Elaine Welteroth and Jenna Lyons, she reveals how she and her team transformed the scrutiny of her public image into a celebration of self-expression, inclusion, and impact.

The stylists who so burdened her did the work, she will get the money.

Or something of that sort.

Actually, unless they were a stupid bunch, she probably interfered a lot with them, telling them how it was going to be, and in terror, they must have gone along with whatever it was she wanted no matter how bad it was -- fat belts on a protruding belly, wilted lettuce fabrics, cut off jeans -- flattering her like the naked emperor.

That's because she had a lot of fashion 'misses.'

I'd much rather read one of their tell-all books on the matter, actually, explaining how looks like these could get out in public, from her layer-cake dress, to her black-widow spider getup, to that chaotic argyle thing she wore to London's royal opera.

She had quite a few dogs among her winning outfits, the latter of which were clearly the work of celebrity stylists, and the former, well, the fawning media called them 'edgy.'

Now she's telling the rest of us how to dress, but effectively warning that having a celebrity stylist to make us look good is really quite the burden.

They used to tout this stupid woman as smart and presidential. All I see is a spoiled rotten person who can't be grateful for anything, and worse still, who is foisting her amazing style misses on the public as something to be imitated?

Yecch.

Image: Screen shot from X video