Media rushes to defend Afghans in the US, saying the actions of one person shouldn’t ‘condemn’ all the rest

After a gunman ambushed and shot two National Guardsmen in D.C. just days ago, the first assumption for many was that the shooter was (another) crazed leftist, driven to violence (again) by recent Democrat rhetoric, particularly Elissa Slotkin’s suggestion that “people in law enforcement, people in uniform, in military,” were close to “shoot[ing] at American civilians” because of the pressure of being in high-stress environments as they help to restore law and order in Democrat strongholds (Chicago, D.C., etc.).

Sen. Elissa Slotkin went on TV last Sunday and claimed that National Guardsmen were going to start shooting at American civilians.



Two Guardsmen have now been wounded after being shot on the streets in DC. pic.twitter.com/lKKrqxYFWu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2025

It turned out though that the alleged shooter is an Afghan national, and naturally, the newest assumption for motive is his “religious” beliefs. (However, just because the suspect is an Afghan and the likeliest cause of his alleged motive is his Islamist background, I still think it’s worth investigating if he were allegedly driven to murder because of the seditious six’s suggestion that military authority is now the enemy.)

Yet, here’s the real point of the essay: In the wake of the shooting, the mainstream media rushed to defend Afghans in the U.S., saying we shouldn’t “condemn” an entire population based on one man’s criminal actions. From the Wall Street Journal today: “The alleged shooting by an Afghan ‘partner’ shouldn’t condemn all who assisted the U.S. and now live here.”

From CNN:

[Shawn] VanDiver [president of AfghanEvac] urged the public not to demonize all Afghans because of the alleged choices of one individual – whose motive has not yet been identified. ‘We’ve got so many people who are here, and one guy doing this does not mean that all Afghan families are troublemakers or terrorists.’

And, from a statement released by Racial Unity Now of Whatcom county:

Racial Unity Now is aware of the recent reports involving an Afghan neighbor who lived in our community. The violence in Washington, D.C. is tragic and we hold the victims and their families in our prayers. We want to address the fear and confusion. Our community is facing a choice: we can shrink into narratives that divide us, or we can practice the courage that peace requires. Our immigrant neighbors came here fleeing violence, not bringing it. One person’s actions, especially in a case still unfolding, cannot speak for thousands of families yearning for safety and belonging.

(The D.C. guardsmen alleged shooter has been living in Whatcom county, just outside Seattle.)

Now, it’s not a great comparison, since Afghan nationals by their very nature are obvious security risks (this applies to all third-world Muslims with their third-world behaviors, customs, and culture), but what a concept to not demonizing an entire demographic based on one individual’s actions?

I’d like to know though: Where is this logic every time the media campaigns to strip law-abiding Americans of their right to self-defense, protected by the Second Amendment, because a homicidal psychopath goes on a killing spree?

Every time a “trans” individual goes on a murderous rampage, we’re told not to pass judgments or recognize the patterns. The same goes for every time a black man winds up committing a violent (and often race-based) crime, or apparently, when (again) a Muslim slaughters innocent people.

Can the press ever be disabused of their illogical and deep-seated biases?

