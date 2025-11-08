Meanwhile, in Minneapolis…

A city that used to be beautiful, safe, prosperous, homogenous, and somewhat bland, four more socialists were elected to the city council, giving them the majority.

The Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) were boosted by the far-left political action committee Minneapolis for the Many (MFTM), which, however, failed in its attempt to get Somali Muslim socialist Omar Fateh elected mayor, as slightly less far-left Jacob Frey was reelected via the city's ranked-choice voting system.

MFTM backs the now seven DSA members on the Minneapolis City Council, whereas the slightly less far-left group, All of Minneapolis (AOM), backs the six others. And 100% of non-radical Minneapolitans are screwed.

When I was much younger, I went to school -- and worked -- in Minneapolis. The city was largely comprised of Scandinavians, many of whom wore hats stating “Old Fart” or sporting the name of the ship they served on in World War II.

Downtown was quite vibrant and outlying neighborhoods were generally quiet and tidy. People often made eye contact and said “hi” to you as they passed by. “Minnesota nice” was a thing — even in the state’s urban center.

No longer.

According to Townhall.com: “U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Minneapolis among the nation's 25 most dangerous places to live, with a violent crime rate of 1,164 per 100,000 (93 percent above the national average) and a property crime rate of 4,558 per 100,000 (113 percent above the national average).”

The City of Lakes has morphed into the City of Leftists. And crime apologists. It’s hard to tell if the “Minneapple” followed the lead of the “Big Apple” or vice-versa.

And this happened fast. Really fast. A matter of just a couple decades, in fact.

This should be a wake up call to America. But change is a good thing, right? Embrace the diversity! Rejoice in the inclusion! Celebrate the tolerance!

It reminds me of the song “Shattered” by the Rolling Stones.

Stones frontman Mick Jagger is very good at singing about urban rubble and ruin. His 'Ghost Town,' about London's lockdowns sounds as though could have been written about New York. Now his 'Shattered' comes to mind for Minneapolis.

Don't you know the crime rate is going up, up, up, up, up

To live in this town you must be tough, tough, tough, tough, tough!

You got rats on the West Side

Bed bugs uptown

What a mess this town's in tatters, I've been shattered

My brain's been battered, splattered all over Manhattan

And:

Go ahead, bite the Big Apple, don't mind the maggots.

He sang about New York's wreckage in the 1970s. The same could now be said of the Minneapple.

For the same reasons.

Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Bert Verhoeff (ANEFO) via Wikimedia Commons, public domain images from Needpix, Pixabay, and UIHere.