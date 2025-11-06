Maybe Karine should give up on this book

Watching former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promote her book is hard. It's obvious that no one is buying her arguments. Did she really believe that the public would buy accept that stuff about President Biden being in top form? Or are we watching yet another person who spent so much time in the "bubble" that she couldn't see what all of us were seeing?

The latest stop in the book tour did not go well. Let's check that out:

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled on Tuesday about her new book and decision to leave the Democratic Party. Podcaster Van Lathan spoke with Jean-Pierre about her decision to leave the Democratic Party as well as her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines." During her book tour, Jean-Pierre said the title's reference to a "broken" White House referred to the Trump administration, not the Biden administration. "You know, I saw that you said that when you meant a ‘broken’ White House that you don't mean the Biden White House, that you mean the Trump White House. Nobody believes that," Lathan said. "Well, because the book was written to be in the moment," Jean-Pierre responded. "When you read the book, you'll see that I'm talking about what's happening right now and meeting the moment. I mean, people didn't believe that because they want a tell-all, right? I think people… they assume the book was going to be I'm telling secrets, and I'm not. The book doesn't have secrets in it. The book is literally talking about my experience." Jean-Pierre argued the book had far more depth in terms of talking about the current moment in the country. "There was nothing in your opinion that was broken about the Biden White House?" Lathan pressed further.

Even liberal hosts are not buying it. It didn't go well again because people are not stupid. Everybody could see that the former President had lost his fastball. He was struggling to answer questions. Eventually, everything hit the fan when the nation saw him on TV debating President Trump and looking horrible.

KJP may have been a loyal team player. However, you can't let your loyalty isolate you from the reality that we were all seeing. I think that her book would have been better received if she had been more honest about her failures and the media's willingness to cover things up.

As for leaving the Democrat Party, honestly, who cares? It doesn't make her more sincere. It's just a cheap excuse to look "indepoendent" when she was not.

So good luck, KJP. Maybe there is another book that you can work on, because this one is not working for you.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos

Image: White House