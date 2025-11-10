Math regarding Musk is mythical and maddening

Several days ago, I read a post on ‘X’ in which someone stated that, with his new $1 trillion pay package, Elon Musk could give everyone in the world a million dollars.

The post claimed that there are 8 billion people on earth and noted that a trillion is a million millions. Ergo, Musk could give everyone one earth a million, right?

Wrong. One trillion divided by eight billion equals 125. If Musk refused his salary/compensation package outright, he could give everyone on the planet 125 bucks. 125 bucks.

Even if we limited spreading Musk’s wealth around to just Americans, his largesse would amount to only a little more than $3,000 a person.

But Musk has increased the wealth or well-being of nearly everyone on earth — immeasurably and inarguably — through the half-dozen companies he founded and owns.

In fact, he may have done more for many alive today than nearly anyone in history, outside of the American Founders.

His xAI company seeks to develop AI technologies with a focus on safety and alignment with human values.

The Boring Company focuses on tunnel and infrastructure construction and aims to reduce traffic congestion through underground transportation systems.

Neuralink Corporation is developing technology to help people with neurological conditions and enhance human cognitive abilities. SpaceX is the first private company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station and to land reusable rockets. It recently rescued stranded astronauts from the Space Station and hopes to one day facilitate travel to Mars and beyond.

Musk’s Tesla, Inc. builds clean electric vehicles-- and manufactures energy storage and solar products, as well.

And X has essentially saved free speech from perishing from the Earth.

Moreover, all of these companies employ a great many people who earn good money — and pay lots of taxes.

Unlike many politicians, Musk works long hours and nearly every day … and doesn’t line his pockets with ill-gotten gains from unsuspecting taxpayers.

And he goes where he thinks he is most needed.

How many others have revolutionized the automotive industry, satellite and rocket technology, and are shaping the direction of artificial intelligence? How many are striving to improve infrastructure? How many are working to return the gift of sight to a blind person? And has anyone else paid through the nose to preserve others' right to free speech?

So go ahead and badmouth Musk all you want. He’ll let you do so. On his own platform, no less.

That’s rich, if you ask me.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed