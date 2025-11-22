Marxism 4Kids

A famous story -- likely apocryphal -- tells of a teacher who wanted to demonstrate socialism to his students. He announced that all test scores would be averaged, and every student would receive the same grade. At first, diligent students worked hard while others slacked off. The average was above-average, so high performers saw their grades drop while low performers benefited. The hard workers grew resentful; the slackers grew complacent.

Soon, the diligent students realized extra effort brought no reward and began doing less. Average grades steadily fell until, by the end of the term, the entire class barely passed. The experiment didn’t fail because the students were bad people -- it failed because human nature responds to incentives. When effort is decoupled from reward, effort collapses.

This simple illustration reveals a core flaw in any system that enforces equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity: it drags everyone toward the lowest common denominator.

Parents can replicate the lesson at home. Bake cookies with young children, then divide them equally regardless of who helped. The child who measured flour and cracked eggs gets the same as the one who watched T.V. Repeat a few times. Very quickly, no one wants to bake anymore. Debrief question: “Would you rather help bake if everyone gets the same cookies, or only if you keep more of what you make?”

For older kids, try a chore chart with rewards (screen time, choosing Friday dinner, etc.). First let children keep what they earn. The system works. Then announce a “fairness” rule: all rewards go into a common pool and are divided equally “so no one feels left out.” Dishes pile up, laundry stays dirty, the dog goes unwalked. Debrief question: “Do you work harder when you keep what you earn or when everyone gets the same?”

In school, students already know the dynamic from group projects: a few carry the load, others coast, resentment festers, quality suffers. Debrief question: “If every student graduated with the same GPA no matter how hard they studied, would you still bother?”

These childhood demonstrations require no complex theory. Kids feel the reality in their own lives. When grades fall, cookies stop being made, so that even small children grasp the lesson: if you want excellence and prosperity, you must reward effort instead of averaging it away.

Socialism promises equality but reliably delivers mediocrity and shortages because it severs the link between work and reward. From the Soviet Union, Maoist China, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela to milder experiments in post-WWII Britain, India, and Israel, the pattern repeats: suppressed incentives, economic stagnation, and often authoritarianism.

We see the same dynamics in American cities today. Heavy tax burdens on high earners trigger capital and population flight -- 1970s New York nearly went bankrupt for exactly this reason. Today in New York City, 1% of taxpayers pay roughly 40% of income tax revenue; proposals to raise their burden further will simply accelerate departures. Portland faces a looming $93 million deficit; San Francisco’s rent control has shrunk rental housing stock; public services erode as experienced workers (police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers) retire early or relocate to lower-tax states offering signing bonuses.

Children can learn the dangers of detaching effort from reward through harmless classroom or kitchen experiments. Adults who ignore these lessons often have to experience the consequences at scale -- and at far greater cost.

The starkest recent example of this disparity unfolded in New York City this year, where voters elected Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) darling, as mayor under the so-called "Mamdani Model"—a blueprint for infiltrating Democrat strongholds with far-left candidates promising free public housing, government-run services, and heavy taxes on the wealthy to fund it all.

Emboldened by Mamdani's victory, similar DSA-backed socialists swiftly captured Seattle's mayoralty with Katie Wilson's pledge to defund and potentially disband the police while establishing state-funded grocery stores, and Rae Huang is now surging in Los Angeles with vows of universal free housing and transportation.

For children, the "lessons" of socialism are just games -- falling grades or unshared cookies with no lasting harm. But for adults, embracing these ideas means betting entire cities on unproven Utopias, risking gutted public safety, fleeing businesses and residents, ballooning deficits, and eroded services that hit the vulnerable hardest.

The cost isn't just financial; it's the irreplaceable loss of trust in institutions, the exodus of talent and revenue, and the slow grind toward stagnation that no classroom debrief can undo.

In the end, the clearest way to teach the point may be the harshest: give people exactly what they vote for. Good and hard.

Image: Adam Jones, Ph.D., via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed