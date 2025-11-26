Marrying and childbearing women getting younger, and they’re mostly conservatives

There’s an emerging trend which, in many ways, may save the future of this country: women are marrying and having babies earlier in life, thereafter pursuing careers. These decisions are clearly in conflict with the narcissistic propaganda peddled by the “feminist” left, a narrative which many women have come to believe (work first, babies later), and the benefits of this rebellion to both women and the country will be legion.

Better yet, this approach to marrying and childbearing is seen primarily with conservative women. For several reasons, they are choosing to have babies early, realizing that they’ll have time for a career later on, if they choose to have one:

Isabel Brown, 28, didn’t want to wait. She married last year and had a baby this year. [snip] ‘Young people are realizing that our lives are going to be so much more meaningful if we have a family to share our success with from the start,’ Brown said. She and other conservative women talk about timing family and work as ‘seasons’ of life. The term is from the biblical passage Ecclesiastes 3:1: ‘For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.’

The decline of birthrates resulting from delaying pregnancy, or choosing to not have children at all, has had serious implications for the United States:

The United States is experiencing a demographic shift that could reshape the nation’s future. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows America’s total fertility rate has plummeted to a historic low of 1.6 children per woman—well below the 2.1 replacement level needed to maintain population without immigration. [snip] The implications extend far beyond birth certificates and hospital delivery rooms. This demographic shift touches every aspect of American life—from the viability of Social Security and Medicare to the future of economic growth, from housing markets to educational systems, from military recruitment to political representation. The babies not being born today represent missing workers, consumers, taxpayers, and innovators of tomorrow.

One major contributing factor to the drop in birthrates is that women who choose to have babies later in life are less likely to be as fertile, and may even decide to have smaller families.

A sea change in attitudes regarding marriage and childbirth is finding success with conservatives, but the other half of the population is not so enthusiastic. Consider their influence though:

Fundamental to liberalism is a suspicion of restraint, which inevitably becomes suspicion of human relationships. It promises liberation from every last tie until we are free of everything, including each other. [snip] The dominant pressure in liberal culture, then, is to delay, to detach, to stay permanently available. We are permitted only one loyalty, and that’s to ourselves. The longer you stay single the stronger you are; the women with the most worth keep waiting. Partners are acceptable so long as they are accessories, add-ons. Otherwise, it’s irrational, embarrassing even.

To make matters worse, the preference to stay single has taken on an isolating, even narcissistic quality. Growth and maturity doesn’t mean selflessness, it mean selfishness:

‘There’s been a simple but profound shift in the dating space: Women are realizing that protecting their peace is their number one priority,’ dating and relationship expert Danielle Szetela told the Daily Mail. ‘They’re not waiting for love to complete them — they’re protecting the wholeness they’ve fought so hard to feel,’ she said. ‘Because for today’s woman, being single isn’t a failure — it’s a form of self-love.’

Dating, which used to be seen as a prelude to finding a marriage partner, has also taken a hit. Combined with the pressure to remain single, it has become more difficult to nurture a committed, lasting relationship:

Something tells me relationships are failing now because we are spending too long learning to be single, getting used to being alone, living for ourselves—this utter deviation in human history. And because we got it wrong. We thought the answer to the failed marriages and broken families and mess we made over the past few decades was less commitment when it was clearly more.

People in this country find themselves more and more isolated, experiencing the challenge of finding life partners, while at the same time fearing commitment; one woman, however, Kimberley Begg, offered an insightful comment. She regretted the years of business travel and the time she missed raising her children, and eventually changed her life patterns. Here’s what she said:

‘Children and marriages and families need more than just loving thoughts,’ said Begg. ‘They need presence. And these hours allow me to be present with my children while I’m engaging in meaningful work.’

Begg also adds this: “You can have everything you want...But you can’t have it all at once.”

Only time will tell us whether a more selfless, loving, and positive approach to marriage relationships and raising children will become a new norm for this country, and how influential the current trend will be on future generations.

