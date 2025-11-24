Mark Kelly, retired Navy, gets himself into big trouble for 'Seditious Six' stunt

Sen. Mark Kelly and five of his closest Democrat allies had a grand old time with the FA last week, urging U.S. troops to disobey their commander-in-chief on their claims he was giving illegal orders.

Now it's time to FO.

According to the Daily Signal:

The Department of War released a statement on Monday announcing it will review “serious allegations of misconduct” against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain. The DOW’s investigation into Kelly’s actions follows a video posted on X in which Kelly and five other Democrat lawmakers with previous experience in the military or intelligence agencies encouraged servicemembers to refuse illegal orders. “The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures,” the statement read.

The tweet-video is here:

BREAKING: The Department of War has said that it may recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty for a court martial for appearing in this video. pic.twitter.com/VIW2BJvVWa — Quiver Quantitative (@QuiverQuant) November 24, 2025

Notice that they left it kind of open-ended as to what the illegal orders were, or what part of the Constitution was violated, as if Democrats weren't already all over the courts trying to get an unelected judge to make that sort of ruling no matter what action the president takes.

The open-endedness of the claim was probably weasel words to evade responsibility for charges of sedition from the Trump administration, which saw right through it and moved anyway. The other reason for the open-endedness was more Sorosian -- to sow disorder in the ranks any which way they could. The troops were free to pick which orders they viewed as illegal now and with every servicemember his own legal authority, each would be free to decide which military orders to obey or not.

See the problem?

This is nothing but a deep-state bid to sow discord and disorder within the military at a time when forces are building for some kind of critical operation in the Caribbean, most likely directed against dirty dictator Nicolas Maduro.

We have already seen this tried once last Septermber, when Colombia's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, got on the bullhorn in front of the United Nations, and urged U.S. troops to disobey their commander.

As a result, his visa was yanked and he got thrown out of the country on the next plane out.

He FAFO -- and he found out.

The deep-staters, with their "seditious six" stunt, apparently weren't paying attention. So, lemmings-like, they followed the clown Petro off the same stupid cliff, probably thinking they were following the 51 spies-who-lie playbook instead.

Well, they weren't.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he wasn't kidding around, releasing this message:

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

While I have little hope anything will come of this, given the recent dismissal of the obvious cases against Jim Comey and Leticia James today, it should make a few of them out there consider the consequences of their scheming and stay away from it.

Mark Kelly got what was coming to him and the Trump administration was right to act swiftly.

Image: X video screen shot