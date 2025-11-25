Mark Kelly can’t use the ‘given too much’ defense

Senator Mark Kelly (Ariz.) is one of six Democrat lawmakers who incomprehensibly urged military members to refuse unlawful orders — without even identifying such. Even from their warped, seditious perspective, it was unnecessary, because such precepts, including the Uniform Code of Military Justice, are drilled into recruits from day one...and continually thereafter.

As a retired Navy captain, Kelly is still subject to the UCMJ; indeed, the Pentagon is investigating allegations of his serious misconduct. Kelly’s predictable response is vapid.

He wrote, in part, the following on X: “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Shut up, already! Such “given too much” defenses to curry sympathy are trite and formulaic. Many of us have given to this country, but that doesn’t make us immune to legitimate investigations for running afoul of the UCMJ.

For sure, Kelly deserves great credit for his service, particularly flying in combat missions in Operation Desert Storm. After his commendable Navy service, he became an astronaut; NASA gave him the opportunity to escape the surly bonds of Earth as he flew four space shuttle missions.

That’s the very abridged version of his remarkable career before becoming a demented Dem U.S. senator, where his endeavors fell down to Earth...and then into the leftist abyss.

By virtue of his service to this country, he should know better than to disrupt the crucial, time-honored chain of command, or to attempt to undermine the loyalty of our troops. I’m sure he knew, as a U.S. Navy captain, the UCMJ inside and out. During 25 years of naval service, he probably observed or participated in judicial proceedings, or was at least privy to them. Alas, he has succumbed to the swamp, becoming yet another corruptible minion serving unprincipled leftist ogres whose mission is anti-American — potentially seditious, in fact.

Despite his reflexive defense, Kelly hasn’t given “too much,” especially when compared to our brave and heroic warriors who literally lost a piece of themselves down below as he flew above. He has been dutifully rewarded in what was, presumably, a meritocracy. Now, as a U.S. senator, it’s likely he has received “too much.”

It turns out that he is the bully riding the wave of goodwill toward our reinvigorated military.

It turns out that he is the one who cares more about power than protecting the Constitution — further proof that after honorable military service, the inherent corruption in the swamp overwhelmed him.

Now he is undermining the legitimate objectives of our country and the good order and discipline of those entrusted to achieve them. For that profound reason, he should indeed “be silenced.” If anyone ever deserves to be silenced in our open, free speech (mostly) society, it is Kelly and his co-conspirators. He was a fly boy (thanks), but he is now on treacherous, perhaps treasonous ground, pending the investigation.

Too often, higher-ranking officers who commit misdeeds are treated with a light touch. Conversely, enlisted personnel (e.g., those “who work for a living”) are often made scapegoats for the bad judgment of their “superiors” (in rank only, but not necessarily talent or worthiness). Nonetheless, there is a long list of generals and admirals who’ve faced disciplinary action. (I won’t list them here because they’re easily retrieved online.) They gave at least as much, or more, to this country as Mark Kelly, as did our living wounded warriors who respect the UCMJ.

I don’t know if President Trump’s posts on appropriate punishment for Kelly are in the ballpark, but Kelly should face humiliating consequences, including being made a public spectacle on his way to the brig. We have given him — not he us — “too much” not to set an example that reverberates in the War Department’s hallowed corridors.

Thanks to Senator Kelly for his service, but he can’t use it to justify undermining our newly inspired warrior ethos, including good order and discipline in the military services. That he should know better argues for punishment to the full extent allowable under the UCMJ.

