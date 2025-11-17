Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Trump spat

People who go into politics have huge egos—you’ve got to have a huge ego to survive such a public, hot spotlight endeavor, and there’s lots of competition to be top dog (yes, there is an MTG joke in there).

Doesn’t really matter how foolish, poorly informed, and incompetent these huge egos may be, they still wanna be top dog. That’s why we see lots of ambitious village idiots seeking attention through politics. After all, they lack the qualifications for a good, well paying job.

But idiots never know they are idiots, and take a stab at politics anyway. Those with charisma and a glib patter can do well. For some reason I’m thinking of Mamdani as I write this.

Being top political dog makes you the center of attention, provides a huge ego rush, and a stimulating emotional high. It provides you with a substantial “honest” income, and a really cushy dishonest income—hats off to Nancy Pelosi in this category.

Unfortunately, idiots with huge egos sometimes project the appearance of deeply charming, sincere, and confident personalities. They attract supporters who are too easily convinced by charismatic idiots saying what they want to hear. These are often winners in politics. Mamdani comes to mind again.

Trump and MTG are both charismatic politicians. The bottom line on this competition is that Trump has a track record of character, competence, and accomplishments, despite occasionally shooting his mouth off at random.

MTG is a more theatric, melodramatic version of Ted Cruz—a classically wooden personality, but outranking MTG in the IQ department by a wide margin. Both of them are very good at saying what people want to hear and grabbing headlines.

Unfortunately for MTG, her actual accomplishments are few, with not much demonstrated competence.

I don’t think too badly of MTG. She’s mostly an annoying irritant detracting from issues of real importance. I just wish she’d learn to spread out her headline-grabbing talents into a few well chosen episodes that are better designed than random click bait headlines, and focus on actually important, doable issues.

Unfortunately, I doubt MTG possesses the innate character traits of prudence and planning for such a useful MAGA role.

But, I’d love the hell out of seeing her as a regular on The View. I’d be tempted to become a regular viewer of what would surely be an entertaining blood bath.

