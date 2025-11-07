Mamdani, you need to chat with Milei

They tell us that affordability elected Mr. Mamdani, especially regarding rent. I was watching the mayor-elect's speech and did not hear any concrete answers to high rent or electricity rates. I heard a lot of what used to be called "hope and change," but I did not hear about controlling rent prices.

So maybe the mayor-elect should sit down with President Javier Milei of Argentina. It will drive his base crazy but it will be a valuable meeting if he is serious about doing something about rent.

Check this out:

For years, Argentina imposed one of the world’s strictest rent-control laws. It was meant to keep homes such as the stately belle epoque apartments of Buenos Aires affordable, but instead, officials here say, rents soared. Now, the country’s new president, Javier Milei, has scrapped the rental law, along with most government price controls, in a fiscal experiment that he is conducting to revive South America’s second-biggest economy. The result: The Argentine capital is undergoing a rental-market boom. Landlords are rushing to put their properties back on the market, with Buenos Aires rental supplies increasing by over 170%. While rents are still up in nominal terms, many renters are getting better deals than ever, with a 40% decline in the real price of rental properties when adjusted for inflation since last October, said Federico González Rouco, an economist at Buenos Aires-based Empiria Consultores. Milei’s move to undo rent-control regulations has resulted in one of the clearest-cut victories for what he calls “economic shock therapy.” He is methodically taking apart a system of price controls, closing government agencies and lifting trade restrictions built up over eight decades of socialist and military rule in an effort that has upended the lives of many Argentines. In Buenos Aires -- a city dubbed the Paris of the South for its broad avenues and cafe culture -- many apartments long sat empty, with landlords preferring to keep them vacant, or lease them as vacation rentals, rather than comply with the government’s rent law. In 2022, there were some 200,000 empty properties in Buenos Aires, up 45% from 2018, according to a report by Cedesu, a Buenos Aires-based policy group that focuses on urban development. Finding an affordable apartment under the rent-control law was difficult.

A little shock therapy to upend years of socialist decisions? This certainly applies to New York City and San Francisco. To be fair, the Big Apple was not ruled by military dictatorships or got into a war to recover "Las Malvinas" or Falklands. So the comparison is not perfect but there are significant similarities.

It is working down there and will work up there. The free market usually does.

Maybe Milei can take Mamdani out to one of those great Buenos Aires "beef" restaurants, enjoy some delicious food, drink a glass of wine and go to a blackboard and show the mayor-elect how he killed this agency or that bureaucracy. The video is a classic. "A fuera" means out!

Mamdani won't follow up on my advice. His base won't let him do it. But it would be good for the inexperienced mayor-elect to get a dose of reality.

