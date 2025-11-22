Mamdani: NYC Jews are arming up

Throughout America, gun owners and others who recognize the importance of the Bill of Rights have celebrated Trump II. He’s the first POTUS in memory who has taken active steps to preserve the Second Amendment and American’s other rights. He’s directed the DOJ to actively uphold the Second Amendment, and while their efforts haven’t yet been perfect, they’re finally in line with the Constitution.

On August 4, President Trump issued a strong statement in support of the recognition, describing the importance of the shooting sports to the nation’s fiber. “From the earliest days of our great national story, hunters, fishers, sportsmen, and gun owners have carried forth a storied legacy of recreation and competition, proudly embodying our timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and self-reliance,” the president said in the message. “This National Shooting Sports Month, my Administration honors these cherished American traditions—and we pledge to keep them alive and flourishing for generations to come.”

He added an important point that has Democrats screaming:

“This National Shooting Sports Month, we honor the generations of sportsmen who have carried forward our traditions of marksmanship, responsibility, outdoorsmanship, and freedom,” he said. “We encourage every citizen to promote a culture of firearm safety. And above all, we recommit to the eternal truth that our constitutional rights do not come from the hands of government, but from the hands of Almighty God.”

The very idea of unalienable rights makes Democrats even more TDS crazy. Interestingly, with the coming election as a communist/Islamist as Mayor of New York City, Jewish New Yorkers are abandoning TDS and taking a new interest in guns. The New York Post, which was founded in 1801 by one of America’s Founders, Alexander Hamilton, to promote Federalist ideas, explains.

Graphic: Glock 43X, Author

Jewish New Yorkers are arming themselves before an anti-Israel “mayor who despises us” takes the helm of New York City, several told The Post this week. Michael Bergida, who opened a gun shop in Marine Park, Brooklyn, called Samson Armory — a nod to the Biblical Israelite warrior and symbol of sheer strength — said his new business is booming. Bergida, 30, is arming everyone from fearful zaydes to terrified rabbis. “We’re probably the only gun store to have a minyan,” said the 30-year-old Orthodox owner about the Jewish gathering for prayer. And who can blame them? Bergida said he foresees “chaos” under the incoming radical socialist mayor. “The NYPD is all retiring – we have to fight for ourselves. People are freaking out over Mamdani – anyone who has any Christian-Judeo values,” Bergida claimed, adding that he largely works with the Jewish community, who are tougher than bubbe’s brisket. “We have to let everyone know — don’t f–k with the Jews,” Bergida said, claiming that the majority of those with licenses in New York are Members of the Tribe. “Never again.”

The day after Mamdani’s election, interest in concealed carry permits dramatically increased. Of course, NYC does everything it can to avoid obeying the Supreme Court’s Heller and Bruen decisions which made it more than clear Americans have the individual right to carry weapons in common use with them in public. New York tried, and failed, to declare the entire state a sensitive place where guns could be banned, and they continue to make getting a permit as difficult and expensive as possible.

Licenses can take between six months and a year to get in NYC, and only after completing a mandatory state concealed-carry class that includes 16 hours of classroom study and two hours of live fire training. “I always ask people in class why they want a gun,” said Dashefsky. “And now the answer is Mamdani.”

Brooklyn firearms instructor Ross Den said anyone who was ever on the fence about getting a concealed carry weapon, is no longer. That kosher cohort includes Jewish doctors, lawyers, plumbers and even rabbis, he continued. “There are plenty of rabbis who carry – shul is where the greatest threat is,” said Den, adding, “People are beginning to wake up and are now realizing they have to defend themselves and not rely on the cavalry to

come save them.”

And they’re right:

Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America’s demands of the mayor-elect surfaced, revealing a virulently anti-Israel and antisemitic wish list.

New York Jews, who have traditionally been Democrats, are finally accepting reality:

“We are Jewish and we will protect ourselves – even if the mayor despises us,” said an Israeli native mother of four who decided on a bulletproof plan to get a gun license the morning after the election. “We will have a say in our protection and not have to rely on others.”

It’s good to see them joining reality-based Americans in the rest of America.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.