Mamdani is so yesterday … or soon will be

Democratic Socialist (i.e., Marxist) Muslim Zohran Mamdani will be the mayor of New York City on Jan. 1.

Many find it shocking that such a person would be in control of the country’s — and world’s — financial capital.

But in upstate New York, they've elected a full-blown communist.

The New York Post reports that Hannah Shvets, aged 20, got elected to the Ithaca Common Council on Thursday, representing the western half of Cornell University's presence in the city. Shvets is literally a communist, a card-carrying Communist Party USA member and supposedly a 'student organizer.'

With the collapse of the old Democrat party, and the blessing of the crazed, young, history-challenged radicals that now control it, socialists, Marxists, and communists are suddenly getting elected all across the fruited plain.

Many other, um, let’s say “diverse” characters are in the on-deck circle.

For example, far-left Democrat New York City Councilman Chi Ossé is reportedly planning to primary House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in 2026. Ossé is an openly queer Buddhist and Marxist.

Meanwhile, a Michigan man who has made comments disparaging Charlie Kirk, Elon Musk -- and America -- is allegedly planning on running for U.S. Congress.

Samuel Smeltzer is a sexual weirdo known as a 'furry.' He plans to campaigm for the Democratic nomination to Michigan’s 7th District in the 2026 midterms under the name “Elyon Badger” while he dons a badger mask.

Mr. Badger, pronouns unknown, believes in taxing the rich and says he is “100% serious” about his candidacy.”

Smeltzer/Badger also told the New York Post, “I want to change things and make things better. I’m sick of Trump. I’m bullying the old f**ks out of my way.”

So you have a newly-elected Virginia attorney general, Jay Jones, who once openly mused about assassinating his political rival — and watching his children perish. He’s the chief law-enforcement officer of the state that produced Washington, Jefferson, and Madison.

And you have Graham Platner, a freshly minted Senator from Maine who sports a Nazi Totenkopf, or “Death’s Head,” tattoo … and yet who once proclaimed himself a communist.

There's also Jack Schlossberg, the unhinged grandson of John F. Kennedy, who is running to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in the House. Schlossberg was last seen making videos of himself doing Nazi salutes and posting a recipe calling for "Jew blood" and semen as ingredients.

And, of course, there are an ever-growing number of elected officials who are members of the LGBTQ community -- and a few others who are simply proven perverts.

Diversity and intersectionality are two in the pantheon of (non-Christian) gods that leftists worship. The more non-white, non-Christian, non-heterosexual boxes one can check, the better they like you, merit and character be damned.

Our culture and mores are changing so fast, I have constructed a guide (below) to help folks determine who their next Representative might be…or should be. Give your candidate 1 point for each of the orientations, genders, affiliations, ethnicities, and kinks with which they identify. Whoever has the highest total is the winner. Or should be. Right?

Sexual Orientation/Gender: Religious Affiliation: Political Affiliation: Ethnicity: Bonus Kink:

Gay/male Muslim Marxist Indigenous Pedophilia

Lesbian/female Pagan Communist Chinese Necrophilia

Pansexual/anogender Luciferian Socialist Somali Furry

Trans/fluid Satanist DSA Pakistani Golden Showers

Other/X Wiccan Green Venezuelan Drag Queen

None Unitarian Libertarian Canadian Auto-erotica

Image: Screen shot from X video.