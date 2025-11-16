Mamdani-guard: Staten Island rekindles talk of secession from New York City

With the election- of Marxist-Islamist Zohran Mamdani in a three-way race, similar to the way Salvador Allende got elected president of Chile in 1971, there's a lot of talk -- and evidence -- of people wanting out. Voting with one's feet is seen as pretty much the only choice left with any socialist regime.

But for many, that isn't possible. They have to stay. For them, the only thing left is to leave, but to take the city with them.

Which is what we see flaring to life in Staten Island, according to the New York Post:

Leaders of New York City’s “Forgotten Borough” — and most conservative enclave — are re-introducing stalled legislation for Staten Island to secede from what they fear will become the People’s Republic of Mamdani. The Democratic Socialist “could not be further out of sync with the values of communities on Staten Island, and I’d argue that this time around Democrats won’t want to stop [the borough’s secession] because it would make it even less likely [NYC] ever elects a Republican mayor again,” said state Sen. Andrew Lanza, who told The Post he plans to “put the foot to the pedal” on the plan in January.

The idea has been batted around for decades. But Mamdani ought to supercharge it. His punitive taxes, expropriations, failure to prosecute crime, free stuff for the freeloaders, government groceries, and rent control schemes are bound to put New York into a spiraling Hugo Chavez-style depression.

Staten Islanders can see that coming and if enough of them organize for it to force the state of New York to agree to it, they could successfully break away from the rest of the city that only has contempt for them.

Culturally, they are more like New Jersey, which is not said as an insult.

They are selling it to Democrats as securing the rest of New York City for Democrats since Staten Islanders ensure that a Republican can always be elected in that city, given the right conditions.

The national significance of this is that if they succeed, the idea may spread. Battered rural inland California has right now had all of its representation cancelled out by Proposition 50. If the court cases from the federal government can't halt it, they will soon have no representation whatsoever.

The same situation plagues western Oregon and Washington, where the tyranny of the majority ensures that their interests are always silenced. They would like to create a greater Idaho confederation.

New England's conservatives across all of its states may rise up in their rural areas, too, having been shut out of representation for years, despite being 40% of that region's population.

Each of these regions don't have numbers to win against urban leftists, but they do have land to bargain with, a land which can go to forming new and independent states aligned with their values.

All it takes is one to get the ball rolling. Let's hope Staten Island can pull it off.

Image: The Emirr and Nafsadh, via Wikipedia // CC BY 3.0 Deed