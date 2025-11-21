Mamdani asking for trouble, again

Zohran Mamdani, soon-to-be mayor of New York recently confirmed that he’ll be seeking to keep Jessica Tisch in her position as police commissioner for the city, though he has yet to officially offer her the position. “I make the decision to retain commissioner Tisch not only to build on the results that we’ve seen under her tenure, but also to deliver on the agenda that I’ve been running on,” he said in a statement.

Clearly, Mamdani is currying favor with certain people by keeping Tisch around. But I believe he should’ve done a little more homework, because she’s the kind of person who comes with...well, let’s say “baggage.”

Several people who have worked with Tisch in the past, back when she worked with the Department of Sanitation, have described her as “abrasive,” as she has belittled and even shouted at employees while doing her duty. Some believe that this is just part of her “intense and effective” approach to getting things done.

However, I have doubts, if only because, again, the NYPD has already been through the wringer enough between Governor Kathy Hochul’s actions as Mayor Eric Adams’s.

There’s more to Tisch. In late 2024, following her moving into the commissioner role, she fired several dozen people within the NYPD following a controversial “sex for overtime” scandal. This included the Internal Affairs Bureau investigating the scandal.

There were a few who supported Tisch for the move, but it also showed just how troublesome NYPD management was at the time. Sadly, we haven’t heard too much forward movement since then under her regime. In fact, we’ve heard otherwise.

She’s actually gotten involved in several misconduct cases. Although some officers have been disciplined, she’s also used some legal loopholes in an effort to block certain prosecutions — something a civil rights lawyer has deemed an “arbitrary and capricious loophole.”

It sounds like something you expect from a politician — and not so much a commissioner of the NYPD.

Worst of all, she actually violated the rules with her previous turn at the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications. She had loaned $75,000 to a friend for law school, but at the same time, she found ways to promote and supervise that person while the loan was still due. As a result, the NYC Conflicts of Interest Board fined her $2,000.

Some might not see that as a big deal, but anyone who has favoritism like that — specifically as the commissioner of the New York Police Department — might see that as a red flag.

The bottom line? I think we need a stronger leader.

I don’t know Tisch personally, but it sounds like she’s been problematic in some cases. Not to mention she treats certain people better than others, and that brings a lack of balance to the table. She’s proven that in the past with the way she enforces against “quality of life” violations, reportedly targeting the poor and non-whites.

If I were Mamdani, I would look at other candidates before speaking to Tisch — candidates who would do a better job of building morale within the NYPD and making them feel important again. But I doubt he will.

Twenty twenty-six could bring a troublesome year for the police force. I certainly hope I’m wrong. They deserve better — and that means better than Tisch.

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website here. You can also purchase Michael’s latest book, Truth, Lies and Control: Finding Hope in an Upside-Down World, here on Amazon.

Image: Dave Hosford via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.