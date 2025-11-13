Mama said no free buses

We hear that there is a lot of conflict on the other side. Some call it generational, or reminiscent of “Wild in the Streets”, or that movie about not trusting anyone over 30. Others say it’s ideological, or a desperate battle between center-left Democrats and the crazy left. I am not sure what to call it, but they sure are angry over there.

Well, we saw the first battle over the shutdown, and now get ready for the next episode over free buses. The New York City mayor-elect promised free buses, and the governor of New York responded with “we can’t afford it.” Here is that story:

During the final day of the Somos conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gov. Kathy Hochul threw cold water on one of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s key policy proposals: free MTA bus rides. ‘I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways. But can we find a path to make it more affordable for people who need help? Of course, we can,’ Hochul said during a press conference with reporters, referencing her prior deals with the MTA to provide billions for the authority’s next capital plan, as well as other investments like cameras on subway cars.

No free buses, the boss lady says. The courtship is off to a frosty start. Wonder if they call off the wedding?

The problem is money and not much else. The governor is torn between a socialist in New York City, and tax payers in New York reluctant to carry any more burdens. After all, how many taxes can you pay before you fill that U-Haul truck and move to Florida or South Carolina? You can watch the Yankees or Mets on Florida cable TV. You can also watch them live when they visit Atlanta, Tampa, or Miami. The Yankees and Mets also do spring training in Florida, so you are not giving up your favorite teams by moving out.

Governor Hochul also has a reelection campaign in a year, and she is not setting the world on fire with her governing style. It’s early, but Rep. Stefanik is polling well. My guess is that the challenger will remind voters that dollars are leaving the state and moving to more business-friendly states.

The battle over free buses will move to a battle over grocery stores, and then over safety on the streets. The governor will probably get a primary next year, and the mayor will blame everything on the Trump administration.

Image from Grok.