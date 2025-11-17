Making SNAP a four-letter word

We just learned that SNAP is a mess. To no one’s surprise, there are dead people on the rolls, and others are “SNAPPING” twice. I guess that the bean counters were not counting the beans. This is from John Solomon:

As for SNAP, Rollins said on the Fox News Channel that the Trump administration has uncovered significant problems with the program and it plans to announce changes soon. “What we have found is staggering, half a million people getting benefits, two times under the same name, 5,000 dead people, 80% of able-bodied Americans, meaning they can work. They don’t have small children at home. They’re not taking care of an elderly parent. They can work, and they choose not to work, of course, because they’re getting significant benefits from the taxpayer,” she said. Rollins described SNAP as “perhaps one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional programs in American history.” “We are cracking down. We now have a plan to fix it and we’re really, really excited about doing that for the American people,” she said. Rollins said on Friday that SNAP recipients will have to reapply for benefits.

Keep it up, Madame Secretary Rollins. Asking people to reapply is exactly what needs to be done.

Every Saturday morning, our church hands out food to needy people. We don’t require a Hail Mary recitation to prove they’re Catholic. We are not picky; we just want to help people. They are generally grateful for our assistance, and we know the help is needed. We also deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to their homes and gifts for children at Christmas.

This is why the fraud in SNAP payments makes me mad. It’s abuse combined with corruption and a little vote buying along the way. It’s exactly the wrong way to help people.

Cancel SNAP and let churches and families take care of the needy. My guess is that dead people wouldn’t be collecting benefits.

