Makers of Anne Frank musical satire: Keep last 20 minutes secret

The makers of the off-Broadway show Slam Frank don't want the media or audience members to talk about the last 20 minutes of the musical satire of the story of Anne Frank — ostensibly because they want the audience to have a visceral reaction.

It worked. But not as the producers hoped.

Estee Stimler, a London-based playwright and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, attended a recent performance. She was not impressed. Because she is not a journalist and never agreed to any nondisclosure pledge, she felt no obligation to keep quiet. Writing for the U.K.-based Jewish News, she described what she saw:

“Suddenly, the laughter turned uneasy. Characters sang about some evil Zionist plan to displace Palestinians while dancing down the aisle wearing exaggerated Jewish noses that recalled Der Stürmer caricatures and dipped their hands in a bucket of blood-like substance. Then, to cap it off, Anne takes a page out of her diary and throws it from the window to the Germans so they will arrest them to stop the Zionist project. Funny, no? No.”

Shortly after the article appeared, the outlet received a request to remove it. A PR representative for the show insisted that “the last act is designed to leave audiences in a state of shock and awe, disoriented, provoked, and compelled to continue discussing the performance long after the curtain falls. Protecting that visceral experience is essential to us, and to the integrity of the work.”

But because Stimler was neither press nor bound by any agreement when she bought her ticket, Jewish News declined to take the piece down.

The outlet notes that public reaction is sharply divided. Many Jewish audience members said they enjoyed the show up until the infamous final 20 minutes. Some defenders argue that the ending is intended as satire of anti-Zionist attitudes. But critics point out that the production provides no real framing or context for that interpretation, leaving many viewers — especially non-Jews — confused about what exactly is being mocked.

Jewish News also quoted Jocelin Weiss, a former musical theater actor, who offered this explanation:

“It is a show within a show about a progressive theatre community who put on a ‘more inclusive’ production of The Diary of Anne Frank ‘so that everyone can see themselves represented as part of the Holocaust’, presented by a caricature of a director who thinks it is the most brilliant show ever written. If one visits their Instagram page, it is crystal clear that it is not Anne Frank but the ‘progressive’ theatre communities who engage in this nonsense that the show is lampooning.”

The creators may wish to preserve secrecy for artistic effect — but the effect they created is now being debated openly, and vigorously, by the very audience they hoped to keep in the dark.