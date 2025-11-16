MAGA isn’t dying -- It’s ushering in America’s Golden Age.

Something strange has been happening across social media since this month’s mini-midterms. A handful of online influencers, usually quick to champion America First, now insist MAGA is losing its edge or even fizzling out. Their frustration surged after Donald Trump’s exchange with Laura Ingraham on H-1B visas, a moment clipped, stripped of context, and circulated as proof of betrayal. The disillusionment they are selling has far more to do with theatrics than truth. MAGA is not fading or fracturing. It is delivering results that reshape the country.

Take the border. Trump promised the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. Since Trump returned to office, over 139,000 illegal immigrants have been deported, surpassing projections and outpacing previous administrations. Within the first hundred days, 151,000 illegal alien arrests were made as crossings fell 90 percent from 2024 peaks. Those gains are structural. ICE and CBP conducted over 400,000 deportations in the first 250 days, targeting criminal offenders, and 10,000 troops were deployed to the border to help dismantle cartel routes. Immigration has even declined nationally for the first time in over half a century.

On the economy, the Liberation Day tariff package generated a $1.3 trillion revenue windfall by mid-2025, funding tax relief and reducing foreign dependency. Trump made the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, lifting middle-class pay and driving 3.2 percent GDP growth in the third quarter of 2025. Inflation under Trump has averaged 2.7 percent through September, peaking at 3.0, compared to Biden’s near-5 percent four-year average and 9.1 percent peak in 2023. Deloitte projects a 2.9 percent full-year average for 2025. That is not economic decay. That is recovery.

Housing saw real movement. Trump’s deregulation orders eliminated more than 50 federal barriers, spurring a 15 percent increase in housing starts and expanding the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit by 20 percent, creating over 100,000 affordable units by fall 2025. The 2025 tax reform capped SALT deductions and saved average homeowners $2,500 per year. That is progress families can feel.

On government reform, Schedule F removed over 50,000 unaccountable bureaucrats, the most significant rollback of entrenched staffing in modern history. At the same time, the Justice Department's Jeanine Pirro launched over 20 prosecutions involving election interference and leaks.

Energy and liberty show unmistakable momentum. The United States regained net-exporter status by July 2025, with oil production up 20 percent and prices down 15 percent. Gun owners saw major protections restored after a February executive order blocked more than ten ATF restrictions, and a July DoJ rule reinstated firearm rights for over 500,000 non-violent felons.

Foreign trade now serves American workers. New agreements with India and allied nations boosted U.S. exports by $200 billion in 2025, creating 300,000 manufacturing jobs. By November 2025, the Associated Press confirmed three-quarters of Trump’s promises kept or in progress, surpassing his first-term pace.

Trump has been responsive to the voters who delivered his victory. He sealed the border, launched mass deportations, and resumed wall construction. He delivered historic tax cuts, eliminated taxes on tips and overtime, stabilized inflation, and unleashed energy production. These results speak directly to the security and prosperity concerns that define the America First coalition.

Influencers chasing clicks cannot change reality. Their gloom-and-doom commentary feeds off predictable blue-state election results and social-media theatrics. MAGA is not bleeding. It is surviving every blow from those who wish it dead and showing resilience that no other political movement in modern America has matched. The road is rocky, as life often is, but the nation is moving through a moment of restoration many thought impossible.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape everyday life. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image: Hayley Gagnon