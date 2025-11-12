MAGA dies by a thousand cuts

I didn’t vote for 50-year mortgages. I don’t want to spend half a century just paying off a modest house, forking over hundreds of thousands of extra dollars in interest alone.

“So you bought a $500,000 house on a 50-year mortgage instead of a 30-year?”



Yes, Dave.



“All to save $296 a month?”



Yes, Dave.



“And now you’re going to pay $620,000 more in interest over the life of the loan?”



That’s correct, Dave. pic.twitter.com/4akJdoFUts — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 11, 2025

So after 50 years, you might finally have your house in your name. What happens when property taxes price you out of that home, assuming you can even afford 50 years of property tax increases? Consider that in just 13 years (between 1980 and 1993), property taxes rose a whopping 62% in after-inflation dollars for Americans. Between last year and now, property taxes nationwide rose 3%. If that trend holds exactly the same (impossible as long as debt goes up and money keeps getting inflated), that’s an astronomical increase over the next half-century. As of 2024, the average property tax bill for a single-family home in the U.S. was right around $4,712. At a 3% interest increase each year, that means in 50 years, that yearly property tax bill will be $20,656.97.

Quite the spokesman for the “You will own nothing and be happy” World Economic Forum campaign.

What’s Trump’s next proposal going to be, 15-year car loans? Is he going to get behind the debt slavery offered at the Wal-Mart checkout line that offers financing for a small grocery haul?

I didn’t vote to bring in 600,000 Chinese “students” to keep leftist universities afloat. In fact, I want these colleges, using my money to spew leftism, indoctrinate generations into mindlessness, and enshrine depravity into our culture to go out of business. I want a free market in education.

I didn’t vote for $2,000 tariff reimbursements, whether they’re paid for with already collected revenue (which includes some of my money as costs for imported products have already risen and I’ve paid higher prices), or future “anticipated” revenue from the tariffs, paid for by adding to the already staggering $38 trillion debt.

I didn’t vote for the Indian worker first, or the South Korean worker first. I voted for the American worker first. That’s what Trump promised us, and now he’s backtracking:

Completely out of touch. Clearly has had no contact with the base in a long time. What are the people in his circle doing?pic.twitter.com/SIxKTmRJEl — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) November 12, 2025

He says we don’t have talented people, that the American workforce doesn’t have enough people capable of making batteries, or working in a factory. I couldn’t disagree more.

I voted for all that talk about mass deportations, and we’re getting lower numbers than Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Sure, he’s getting infinitely more resistance because he’s Trump, but he’s still president. So what if he violates an order from some leftist activist judge? The consequence is just one more lawsuit. Who cares? Why won’t he be the “monster” the left thinks he is? The housing market is at a breaking point because of supply and demand laws—throw out 100 million illegals living here and it’s problem solved…without half-century bank-owned rental agreements.

I voted for denaturalizations, particularly foreigners who allegedly marry their own siblings to defraud the American system, or who omit their participation in socialist and leftist activities to again, game entry. Why are Zohran and Ilhan still here? Where is the heat?

I didn’t vote for NBA gambling busts. I don’t care. I voted for the Epstein list, arrests of deep state traitors and criminal congressmen, and I voted for law and order that matters. I don’t care if people drive 10 miles over the speed limit, and I don’t care if someone leaks a text about Lebron James and an ankle injury. But what did I get? Some guy named Chauncey Billups is now in the hot seat, facing the full might of the federal government.

I voted for an end to cronyism, but then I read about Kash Patel taking our private jet to watch his girlfriend sing the national anthem at an event in Pennsylvania, before presumably dropping her off at her home in Nashville. Sure, he has to “reimburse” the government the cost of a commercial ticket, but we still have to offset the tens of thousands of dollars it actually costs to fly privately on personal jaunts.

I voted for an administration that would respect the strict limits placed upon the federal government by our founders, but I got a Pam Bondi DOJ that “has no plans to abandon its previous arguments” made by Merrick Garland’s DOJ against gun rights.

If Trump pisses away these four years doing nothing much of note, governing like a total middle-of-the-road president, we’re in for such a world of hurt when the left inevitably comes to power again. They’re maniacal, having been whipped into hysterical frenzies, and they’re out for blood, and without cleaning up our country and enforcing real justice and accountability, they’re going to get it. They’re going to make us pay dearly for a completely squandered four years.

What in the world is Trump doing?

Image: Michael Vadon, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.