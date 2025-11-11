Line up like it’s 1979

1979 was quite a year for those of us old to remember “Malaise”, “My Sharona”, and waiting in line to fill our gas tanks. The only good thing that I remember out of those gas lines is that people were angry, and in turn, elected a fellow named Reagan. So maybe something good came out of it.

Well, Governor Newsom recently came to Texas to remind us that he is running against MAGA. Everyone in the audience cheered his lines, but back home, people are talking about other lines. Let’s check the story:

As of Sunday, California had the highest gasoline prices in the nation – $4.71 a gallon. As painful as that is, it might be considered a bargain by next summer, when gasoline could cost as much as $8 a gallon, says University of Southern California professor Michael Mische – and maybe even more, since Chevron’s El Segundo refinery was damaged in early October by a fire and won’t return to full capacity for some time. So the pain will be doubled – time burned ‘a mouldering’ in lines waiting to pay the Golden State premium just to get to work, the store and home again.

And Governor Newsom is here complaining about Trump? Maybe he should explain why Texas has decreasing gas prices, and the opposite is happening in that state he is supposed to be governing.

Why is a gallon of gas cheaper here? Maybe we can start with a state government that cherishes and encourages oil production, as well as developing alternatives whenever possible. Our government sees oil as a resource, not some evil scheme of white “colonization” or “supremacy.” Maybe we can add that Texas does not tax gasoline like they do in the state that he is supposed to be governing — 71 cents a gallon out there!

So thank you Governor Newsom for coming to Texas and telling us how much President Trump is a threat to democracy. I hope that every Democrat in Texas who attended your rally will travel to California, rent a car, and see how much more he is paying for gasoline.

