Let's not forget about Milley

The past week has seen quite an uproar over the suggestion by Kommander Kelly and his Kosmic Krew that military personnel should decide for themselves what orders from the president of the United States they will choose to obey. It’s been rumored that Kelly is under investigation by the Department of the Navy (does anyone know if the Navy Department became separate after the War Department was reestablished, as it was in days gone by?) They should throw the book at him. He’s an officer, and he knows better.

What hasn’t come up, though, is that this is a direct result of the noxious actions of Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2021. You’ll recall that, apropos of nothing, Milley contacted his counterpart in the Chinese military to assure him that the U.S. would not attack China during the change of regime process. Why he even considered this a possibility is a mystery. He evidently convinced himself – or was convinced by the likes of Nancy Pelosi – that Trump would start a war in order to prevent Slow Joe from taking office, and fancied himself to be something along the lines of a Wehrmacht officer in the Ludwig Beck Group defying Hitler.

Of course, nothing of the sort happened. It was merely another scam, like the Jan. 6 police riot and the faux impeachments, to smear Donald Trump’s reputation to the point where he’d never run for anything again. That worked out, didn’t it?

But Milley did get to walk, although what he did was so close to actual treason that you’d need a hundred-page exegesis from Thomas Aquinas collaborating with Maimonides to figure out the difference.

And that’s where the danger comes in. Because Milley was able to go so far – actively colluding with a military commander of an adversary power to undercut the sitting chief executive – without being brought to book, wannabe gangstas like Kelly, Slotkin, Deluzio and Crow now think they can get away with it too. Throw in such antecedents as Dianne Feinstein’s chauffeur and Eric Swallwell and Fang Fang, and it’s clear enough that our Loyal Opposition is but one small step away from open treason. And the Democrats are fine with it.

It’s a good thing that Kelly is already in the crosshairs. But Milley, as the most unfaithful American military officer since Jamie Wilkinson, if not Benedict Arnold himself, must not remain immune. Every single possible means must be explored to take him in and put the thumbscrews on him, simply to prevent the Kellys of the world from having brainstorms. While the recent Comey dismissal suggests that he’ll never do time, the phrase “the process is the punishment” was made for this kind of situation. Milley must be processed until he screams.

As for Kelly, it’s time for him to beam back up to the mothership.

