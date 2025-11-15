Leftism, technology, and the destruction of young men and women

Two polls show that our young people are in deep trouble. Men are emotionally isolated, while women are so filled with hatred for the world in which they find themselves that they want to run away from America altogether. This is what happens when leftism infects women, leaving men to the computer’s cold embrace.

The poll on American young men's social isolation is a few months old, but it takes on new currency in light of what we just learned about America's young women. Thus, in May, media outlets exploded with stories about a Gallup poll that revealed that young men in America are desperately lonely:

A new Gallup poll has revealed that American men are the loneliest people. To conduct their poll, researchers collected data from 2023 to 2024 — and discovered that US Gen Z and millennial men are the loneliest (25%) compared to only 18% of American women in the same age group.

Some of that loneliness may result from technology, as young men spend an inordinate amount of time playing video games; 62% of teen boys identify as “gamers,” compared to only 17% of girls. There are other factors, though, which I’ll get to in a minute, and which may explain young men’s dependency on games, to the complete avoidance of real life.

Meanwhile, young American women aren’t doing so well either. Gallup just released a poll about the “record numbers” of young women who want to leave America:

For the second straight year, about one in five Americans say they would like to leave the U.S. and move permanently to another country if they could. This heightened desire to migrate is driven primarily by younger women. In 2025, 40% of women aged 15 to 44 say they would move abroad permanently if they had the opportunity. The current figure is four times higher than the 10% who shared this desire in 2014, when it was generally in line with other age and gender groups. (Emphasis mine.)

It is completely abnormal for almost half of a country’s young women to want to abandon their natal land, family, and friends.

So, what’s going on here? Well, as you may have guessed, I have a theory, and as you also may have figured out already, it starts with leftism or, more specifically, feminism.

One of the evils of feminism is that it’s told generations of American women that men are the enemy. The Adam and Eve or Yin and Yang of the male-female relationship has been blown to pieces.

Instead, young women are taught that men are “toxic” (their word, not mine). According to the leftist rap, men are bullies, rapists, and man ‘splainers and ‘spreaders who exist to trample on women’s life, liberty, and property. The fact that men are falling further and further behind women in American culture (i.e., education, jobs, financial well-being), excelling only in crime and suicide, is irrelevant to the narrative.

The result, as I saw when my own children were growing up, is that young men prefer to avoid their female peers. It’s unpleasant and, if the women view an errant look or bad date or breakup as “rape,” it’s also dangerous. If you have internet pornography to satisfy your sexual needs, internet games to satisfy every young man’s natural desire for adrenaline, and “legal” pot to make all the pain go away, who needs women?

Meanwhile, women, deprived of normal male culture, get together, in both the real and virtual world, to emote to each other about how evil men are. Being vulnerable, they’re prey to messages about the general evils of American culture.

Their vulnerability, if they’re white and middle-class, is exacerbated by the cognitive dissonance that comes from their being told that they are victimizers because they’re white, victims, because they’re women, and strong and invincible, also because they’re women. No wonder they want to run away from it all.

This is an unbelievably sad situation for the individual men and women who have been driven away from each other, when the natural and right thing is for them to seek comfort and strength in life from each other. It’s also devastating for a culture, for no culture can survive when men and women refuse to join together to create the next generation.

