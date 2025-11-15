Latino Spring? Mexico City explodes into anti-narcostate riots

Is President Trump's show of strength against Venezuelan and Colombian drug traffickers having an unexpected knock-on effect in cartel-plagued Mexico?

It's hard not to think that when one sees the intensity of protests like these at the center of Mexico City:

‼️🇲🇽 HAN CAÍDO TODAS LAS BARRERAS QUE RODEABAN EL PALACIO DE GOBIERNO DE MÉXICO.



Both anti-cartel protests and riot police officer are being kicked unconscious in front of the presidential palace



As President Trump blows narcoboats out of the water in a bid to shake Venezuela's Marxist cocaine dictator, Nicolas Maduro, out of his illegitimately held nest, now narco-plagued Mexico is seeing huge protests in a bid to accomplish something similar, and the words "Latino Spring," come to mind.

I've seen radical protests in Mexico City before, but nothing like these videos. I recall being there as the guest of a billionaire I was covering for Forbes magazine in March 2001. When the Chiapas 'revolutionary' known as Subcomandante Marcos marched into the Zocalo with his communist denizens, (same place where these riots took place,) we got up from our meal and looked out the window of the restaurant to watch the radicals march in pretty peacefully, not saying much.

This riot seems more similar to the 2010-2011 Arab Spring chain of events and protests that toppled one weak dictatorship after another in the Arab world, brought on by one seemingly insignificant event when a Tunisian fruit seller self-immolated after police goons seized his fruit cart.

In Mexico, the triggering event was likely the broad-daylight assasination a few weeks ago of a the small-city mayor of Uruapan who had challenged the cartels and criticized the government for doing little, prompting the government to deny him needed security. Yes, many elected leaders have already been killed in Mexico. But something about this killing seems different.

Both Arab Spring and these events in Latin America come in the shadow of U.S. policy shifts. Arab Spring took off when President Obama shifted U.S. policy to one of weakness and apology tours. This event in Mexico City is coming as a result of President Trump's show of strength. That may make a difference in the outcomes.

Regardless of the U.S. role, the assassination of the mayor put the population on the boil. Mexicans are tired of the narcos ruling everything, tired of the thievery, murders, lost quality of life and their flaunted riches, brought on by the border surge's "crossing fees" from illegal migrants from all over the globe into the U.S. They are especially tired of the government's coddling of these dirtbags as cartel power grows. They seem to be afraid of them.

Now a protest was organized, beginning with the spraying of the words 'narcostate' on the hastily erected walls protecting the presidential palace and the riots have begun.

They have reportedly spread to other Mexican cities whose leaders are accused of complicity with narcotraffickers.

DEVELOPING, Mexico 🚨: It's being reported multiple states are undergoing mass civil unrest, with states like Guadalajara, Puebla, Mexico City, and others showing clashes between police and anti-cartel protestors.



Puebla, MX 📍



Watch Colombia, too.

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, blames computer bots and two disfavored billionaires for organizing the riots.