Latino Spring? Mexico City explodes into anti-narcostate riots
Is President Trump's show of strength against Venezuelan and Colombian drug traffickers having an unexpected knock-on effect in cartel-plagued Mexico?
It's hard not to think that when one sees the intensity of protests like these at the center of Mexico City:
‼️🇲🇽 HAN CAÍDO TODAS LAS BARRERAS QUE RODEABAN EL PALACIO DE GOBIERNO DE MÉXICO.— Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) November 15, 2025
Solo queda el esquema de seguridad. No lo puedo creer, los jóvenes van a tomar el Palacio.pic.twitter.com/ro6s5nzqND
🚨Anti-Sheinbaum protesters have hopped the wall protecting the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexican police are responding with crowd control munitions. pic.twitter.com/WgdIMi1K1e
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2025
Brutal videos coming out of Mexico City.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2025
Both anti-cartel protests and riot police officer are being kicked unconscious in front of the presidential palace
🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/zZzAmg0R7K
🚨 BREAKING: It's getting WORSE in Mexico. The rioters are now fighting the police and police are KICKING a rioter who fell to the ground.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025
This is insane.
These people came out because they're fed up with "Narco-President" Sheinbaum.pic.twitter.com/xtyXEC029d
🚨Update: Battle in Mexico City. In the main square, Zócalo, while patriots battle with police protecting the Presidential Palace. Officers launch tear gas and bullets! . Mexico rises up against Sheinbaum!!pic.twitter.com/ChnJZGD6w4— US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) November 15, 2025
The Mexican anti-cartel Gen Z rebellion has reached Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidential palace in Mexico City.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2025
The crowd has torn down the wall she built a few days ago and is now trying to get past the riot police who have taken cover in an ancient Roman testudo (turtle) formation pic.twitter.com/3AWvsmb4Zc
— Erika Aleman (@Eridoc) November 15, 2025
What an image.#Mexico #Narcostate #morena https://t.co/RvO3Tm2UWW pic.twitter.com/9SfKC2IHZ3
— David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) November 14, 2025
DEVELOPING, Mexico 🚨: It’s being reported multiple states are undergoing mass civil unrest, with states like Guadalajara, Puebla, Mexico City, and others showing clashes between police and anti-cartel protestors.— Anthony (@anthonycabassa) November 15, 2025
Puebla, MX 📍
pic.twitter.com/ey8LalPAAt
President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized a Gen Z march planned for Saturday in Mexico City, calling it a movement financed by right-wing politicians and business leaders who oppose her government. The demonstration is being promoted on social media by 8 million bots operating from outside the country, she said on Thursday during a daily news conference from the presidential palace. “We agree with freedom of expression and freedom of demonstration if there are young people who have demands, but the issue here is who is promoting the demonstration,” Sheinbaum said. “People should know how this demonstration was organized so that no one is used.”
Other government officials named specific individuals: Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, former President Vicente Fox and businessman Claudio X. Gonzalez are among the key sponsors of the march, according to an analysis produced by Infodemia, an official fact-checking agency tasked with combating what it calls “fake news” targeting the government.
I've spent time with both of those billionaires, too, from that same Forbes run -- one fiery and the other a sweetie -- but both are Milei-style libertarians in contrast to Sheinbaum's boutique socialist orientation.
She hates them and her minions blame them for the rioting. I find it doubtful that either would have had anything to do with it, though I wouldn't rule out the CIA, which has been called to get active in Venezuela's narcostate and might have extended orders. Fox seems more like a buffoon but I don't know everything.
But riots like this, with this intensity, are hardly likely to be astroturf. The discontent in Mexico is real. The U.S. finally has a president willing to do something about narco problems. That can credibly be something that gives angry, frustrated Mexicans heart to continue. There's still a lot of information we don't know at this point and the media coverage here haas been sparse. But the reaction looks pretty big. And the rioters may well force Mexico into getting serious about its narco problem, or else consider that they may go the way of Maduro, too.
Image: Screen shot from El Universal (Mexico) video, via X.