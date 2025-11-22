Romance: Larry Summers honeymooned on Epstein island

What is it about Democrats and their choices of honeymoon getaways?

The latest, according to the Harvard Crimson, is that former Clinton Treasury Secretary and Harvard ex-president Larry Summers decided spend some of his honeymoon with then-Harvard professor Elisa New on Epstein island in 2005.

According to the Harvard Crimson:

In the winter of 2005, just after their wedding at Elmwood — the Harvard president’s official residence — Lawrence H. Summers and his wife, Elisa F. New, traded Cambridge’s cold for a warmer escape. But their honeymoon route brought them to what would, years later, seem a fateful stop: financier Jeffrey E. Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, a place that would become infamous as the center of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. The couple got married on Dec. 11 in Cambridge, celebrating a cozy reception in the Harvard Art Museum. Ten days later, on Dec. 21, they boarded Epstein’s plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, according to publicly available flight logs — bound for Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, the standard jumping-off point for reaching Epstein’s private island by helicopter. Those logs also list Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted as Epstein’s partner-in-crime, and Epstein’s longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, as passengers on the same flight. Steven Goldberg, a spokesperson for Summers, confirmed in a statement to The Crimson that Summers and New spent part of their honeymoon on Epstein’s island during their 2005 trip, which has not been previously reported. “Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” Goldberg wrote. “As part of that trip, they made a brief visit of less than a day to Mr. Epstein’s island.”

What a place to bring one's new bride. The Crimson noted that the trip came after his first indictment. While young girls were being hauled in on the Lolita Express like meat for ravenous clients before they were discarded in favor of even younger girls, Summers decided that this would be the place to see and be seen, showing his new bride around.

How very ... romantic.

It's just yecch.

And it's not the first time we have heard of creepy, bizarre, honeymoons taken by prominent Democrats.

Recall that socialist Bernie Sanders decided to spend his honeymoon with his lovely bride like a commissar, flying to Moscow to vacay with the Soviet winter. He was likely subject to secret-police surveillance, bad food, rudeness, shortages, microwave attacks, and an endless sea of gray from the locals, waiting in line for their daily bread and everything else. Everyone he talked to would have sounded like a robot, giving very little information, as living in fear in a totalitarian state will do that. After that, he came home refreshed and revitalized, I suppose. He got what he wanted.

Then there's Tim Walz, who went the China route, taking his honeymoon in communist China just weeks after the Tiananmen Square dissident crackdown, when China's name stank in the world press. He chose June 4, the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre as his wedding date to Gwen Whipple ahead of the trip (which included 60 schoolkids), so he would "always remember it' with Gwen. Seems Gwen wasn't enough, so massacre, nuptials, who wouldn't associate one with the other?

And let's not forget Bill and Hillary Clinton, who, like the Walzes, decided to make their honeymoon a group thing, inviting all the Rodmans to the Acapulco leg of their trip in Mexico in 1975, before moving on to the next stop, which was dirt-poor Haiti, where they no doubt viewed the grinding poverty and admired all the beggars, shacks, smells, and garbage. It's not known if they had potable water or a working toilet. Then they took part in a Voodoo ceremony -- Voodoo as in occult, or black magic, with all its curses, spells and invocations of evil spirits. Sound romantic? Only to Democrats like the Clintons.

In Canada, the honeymoon choices were weird, too, for Democrat coeval Pierre Trudeau, who opted to spend his ''second honeymoon" on a Caribbean holiday which apparently included a trip to Cuba. There, his lovely -- and famously promiscuous -- bride, Margaret Trudeau, apparently diddled the dictator, who had a ravenous sexual appetite, and came home with a bun in the oven, little Justin as he came to be called. Justin grew up to be Canada's prime minister like his nominal dad, but curiously inherited the distinctive looks of Fidel Castro. If so, and I think it is so, what a honeymoon that was, sex with a dictator, before the next cruise port of call.

It's gross. And Democrats constantly choose 'gross,' even as they call to run the rest of our lives. They could go to Europe, to Hawaii, to Tahiti, to India or Alaska if they are feeling adventurous, or maybe take a Caribbean or Mediterranean cruise. Only a few, such as the Obamas, took what looked like a normal honeymoon up the California coast. Kamala Harris and her honey apparently didn't go anywhere at all. But with honeymoon choices like these, from all the beautiful places in the world to choose from, it's no wonder that everything they do comes up a disaster.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License