Kazakhstan joins the Abraham Accords—and Hamas gets its answer

Terrorism, as diplomatic strategy, just suffered another humiliating defeat. On Thursday, Kazakhstan became the first country in Donald Trump’s second term to join the Abraham Accords, formalizing a relationship with Israel that’s existed since 1992. The announcement came thirty-three years after diplomatic ties began, which makes it roughly as groundbreaking as celebrating your silver wedding. But timing is everything, and this particular non-event delivers a verdict on the most consequential gamble in recent Middle Eastern history.

Documents captured by the IDF in Gaza show Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar telling his inner circle on October 2, 2023, that an “extraordinary act” was needed to derail Israel-Saudi normalization, warning the deal was “progressing significantly” and would “open the door for the majority of Arab and Islamic countries to follow the same path.” Five days later, Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis and dragged 250 into captivity. The calculation was simple: spectacular violence would freeze regional peace, vindicate rejectionism, and prove that Palestinian suffering commands the Muslim world’s loyalty more than economic opportunity or strategic necessity.

Kazakhstan’s decision shows how that worked out. The Central Asian nation of 20 million, 70 percent Sunni Muslim, joins the Accords not despite October 7 but because the war that followed clarified what matters. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the move during meetings with President Trump, who facilitated a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and framed the accession as demonstrating that “the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of.” The ceremony will happen. More countries will follow. Hamas aimed to stop history and instead accelerated it.

The Western intelligentsia missed this completely. European capitals issue condemnations. American campuses erupt in protests. The International Criminal Court pursues Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Arab governments do what they’ve always done when ideology conflicts with survival—they choose survival. Arab states quietly expanded security cooperation with Israel during the Gaza war, with senior military officials from Israel and six Arab countries conducting planning sessions in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar, facilitated by U.S. Central Command. Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with Israel on Syria, Houthi threats, and Islamic State operations.

This isn’t cynicism. It’s recognition that Hamas serves Iranian interests, not Palestinian ones. Arab rulers view Hamas and Hezbollah as Iranian proxies threatening regional stability, with political Islamist movements seen as dangerous to domestic order after decades fighting the Muslim Brotherhood at home. When the choice is between solidarity with Gaza and containing Tehran’s ambitions, Gulf monarchies know which threat keeps them awake at night. One Middle East analyst noted that Gulf states are “quietly applauding the further weakening of Iran” even while issuing public condemnations of Israeli strikes.

The Abraham Accords were never about Palestinian statehood. They’re a strategic realignment against Iranian hegemony and political Islam. The Accords emerged from growing cooperation between Israel and Sunni Arab states throughout the 2010s, driven by shared concerns about Iran. Just two weeks before October 7, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman publicly stated “Every day, we get closer” regarding normalization with Israel. Sinwar understood this perfectly, which is why he launched the attack. He needed to prove that the old rules still applied—that Arab leaders couldn't ignore Palestinian blood, that revolutionary violence trumps bourgeois deal-making, that the region’s future belonged to resistance rather than integration.

He was wrong. The Abraham Accords survived fifteen months of war, with business ties between Israel and Gulf states continuing quietly, though “not being discussed too much out in the open.” Economic cooperation, intelligence sharing, and defense coordination proceeded regardless of UN resolutions or campus encampments. The Pollyannas in Western capitals mistake noise for significance. Arab rulers operate in a different register.

Kazakhstan’s accession demonstrates this brilliantly. President Trump needs new momentum for the Accords, and Tokayev needs extended goodwill in Washington. The same day Kazakhstan joined the Accords, the two countries signed a cooperation deal on critical minerals. Geopolitics is transactional, and everyone gets something. The Saudis will come eventually, once domestic politics allow. Syria might follow. The caravan moves on while the dogs bark.

The tragedy is that Hamas knew all this and attacked anyway. An internal Hamas briefing from August 2022 concluded it had become “the duty of the movement to reposition itself to preserve the survival of the Palestinian cause in the face of the broad wave of normalization by Arab countries, which aims primarily to liquidate the Palestinian cause.” They saw the wave coming and chose massacre as their answer. Thousands of Palestinians died in the war that followed, Gaza lies in ruins, and Kazakhstan joins the club they were trying to destroy.

The Western press treats Israel as a pariah while Arab governments expand military cooperation with Jerusalem. Progressive activists demand boycotts while Gulf investors quietly return to Israeli tech. The disconnect isn't hypocrisy—it’s the difference between those who pay costs for their convictions and those who simply perform them. Arab leaders spent decades championing Palestinian liberation while ensuring their own survival. October 7 forced them to choose, and they chose as they always have.

Hamas murdered 1,200 people to prove peace was impossible. Kazakhstan just proved them wrong without firing a shot.

Bepi Pezzulli is a Solicitor in England & Wales and an Avvocato in Italy. A foreign-policy scholar, he is a member of Advance UK’s College as well as a councillor of the Great British PAC. He tweets @bepipezzulli.

Image generated by ChatGPT.