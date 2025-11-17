Karma comes calling

How long did we have to listen to "no one is above the law"? It was the Left's favorite chant, reserved for Donald Trump amid their endless parade of manufactured lawsuits. Who can forget the impeachments? The Russian collusion hoax, the classified documents witch hunt, the Stormy Daniels payoff/felony circus, the Georgia election call that somehow became racketeering? How about the New York "hush money" trial where a misdemeanor magically expired its statute of limitations, only to be resurrected as 34 felonies? Lawfare works as long as you're Trump and winning. But the rules evaporate for Trump's detractors. There's someone knocking at the door, and I think it's Karma.

Trump is now wielding the machinery of justice with verifiable proof, not vengeance (although we'll take a side order of that, too.) Billion-dollar lawsuits are mounting as the architects of yesterday's lawfare now face accountability of their own making.

Podcaster Jennifer Welch, co-host of "I've Had It," recently spewed a rant that had me looking for her tinfoil hat. She accused Trump of "participating" in Jeffrey Epstein's "child pedophile ring," lumping him with "rapists" and "predators" under "Christian signaling" Republicans. She implicated Speaker Mike Johnson and threw in a jab about "extreme micropenises" for good measure. Real classy.

Welch joins a conga line of left-wing loudmouths, like the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson, who called Trump a "sick pedophile" and is now facing a defamation suit. Evidence? Please -- who needs facts when you've got TDS-fueled, guilt-by-association fantasies? These are the folks who cheered when they slapped Trump with 91 bogus charges across four indictments, all timed like clockwork before elections. By the way, have you noticed the conspicuous, hypocritical silence from the Left concerning the missing immigrant children?

Leaked House Democrat emails (we’re looking at you, Jamie Raskin!) redact key names but include victim statements, like Virginia Giuffre's, portraying Trump as a "gentleman" who steered clear.

Jen “Circle Back” Psaki weighed in with a live slip: "You're talking about the other predators out there, right, in addition to Trump?" Her instant retraction -- "I'm not saying he is; we don't know all the details" -- rang hollow, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt termed it a "selectively leaked" hit.

Which brings us to the BBC, that bastion of "impartial" British broadcasting. They doctored Trump's J6 speech in a Panorama documentary, splicing clips to portray him as an insurrection inciter. This was a tactic straight from the Left's "fake but accurate" playbook. Trump presented unaltered footage, threatened a $1 billion lawsuit and just like that, the BBC issued a "formal apology" from Chairman Samir Shah, vowing never to rebroadcast the hit piece. But no retraction, no compensation, and they "strongly disagree" there's defamation. Really? You see, editing reality to fit a narrative is fine when targeting Trump, but God forbid he fights back. Trump, unmoved, announced plans to sue for $1 billion, perhaps $5 billion as early as next week. He flatly stated, "They changed the words coming out of my mouth."

Contrast this with the Left’s glee over E. Jean Carroll's rickety assault claim, which netted her $88 million in damages despite zero corroboration. Trump is the villain for appealing, but the BBC just politely apologizes?

CBS News drew a $10 billion lawsuit in October 2024 for their "creative editing" of Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview, swapping out her evasive ramblings on policy for polished responses from a prior interview to mask her incoherence. Trump labeled it "malicious news distortion" and "election interference," a fair charge given its timing in battleground states like Texas. CBS's track record -- from their Steele dossier fever dreams to RussiaGate amplification -- speaks volumes. The lawsuit demands more than damages: transparency to expose how the legacy media engineers narratives. This is arguably more important than the financial damages themselves as it could conceivably lead to media reform.

Other instances abound, though perhaps not rising to actionable levels: South Park's vulgar Trump-Satan caricature, Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" comments, and Joy Behar's comments on "The View" regarding Trump's "Obama envy."

Trump's responses are simply cultural course-corrections against a machine that ridicules conservatives while feigning victimhood. Trump eschews hoaxes for hard proof: timestamps, transcripts, and reluctant admissions. The Left's lawfare boomerang has already impacted figures like New York AG Letitia James, whose proofs collapsed under scrutiny. I cautiously await developments in the cases against figures like James Comey, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and yes, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Billions in potential judgments and hopefully, perp walks await (I'll believe it when I see it) as the elites squirm. In this karmic turn, balance is being restored to a republic long-tilted by deception.

America watches, with quiet vindication and a whiff of schadenfreude.

Image: AT via Magic Studio