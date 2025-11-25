Italian Cardinal Zuppi hails 'end of Christendom,' says it won’t be a defeat

The lands of Hitler and Mussolini have the wokest-of-the-woke cardinals in the Catholic Church, and now one of them has decided to hail the end of Christianity.

During the General Assembly of the Italian Bishops in Assisi, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, has decided to issue this whopper on the increasing secularization of the West.

According to LifeSite News:

“What is fading is an order of power and culture, not the living force of the Gospel. The believer of today is no longer the custodian of a Christian world, but the pilgrim of a hope that continues to make its way into hearts. In this horizon, the end of Christendom is not a defeat, but a kairòs: the chance to return to what is essential, to the freedom of the beginnings, to that ‘yes’ spoken out of love, without fear and without guarantees.”

To be clear, what is fading in the increasingly secularized West is the power of Christian churches, in large part due to their incessant pandering to secular culture.

The believer of today is no longer the custodian of a Christian world because that world’s leaders have willingly ceded it to everyone else.

The pilgrim sof hope in progressives' hearts is fervently wishing that they will not be judged for any of their acts, no matter how detrimental to themselves, society, or the Christian Church.

The end of Christendom is not a defeat for the hyper-secular … it is a victory for Islam. One that the new pseudo-Christians have handed to them on the proverbial silver platter.

In this depraved new world, one can say “yes” to anything without guarantee of condemnation … or eternal life. Is that trade-off worth it?

Zuppi noted that freshly minted Pope Leo XIV has stressed synodality and the promotion of “unarmed” peace in a troubled world. Yet everyone with a cerebral cortex knows that, if we weren’t armed, we’d all be forced to worship Xi Jinping or Allah. Probably not a good thing for Christendom.

The zany Zuppi referred to Pope Francis’ expression “change of epoch,” and observed that many are now immersed in a different cultural context, one in which faith is only one possibility among others. He claimed that while Christianity does not disappear for these folks, it is situated within a more personal form of adherence and reiterated that the Church is called to love without reserve and to recognize no form of enemy within society. (“Sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll!”)

In other words, Zuppi would fundamentally transform the Christian Church as Barack Hussein Obama fundamentally transformed the (formerly) United States.

Progressives, Marxists, and Muslims will always aggressively defend themselves. If Christendom will not, it will be a devastating defeat for it, no matter what Zuppi and his ilk say.

And for the world. There will be precious few freedoms at the beginning of this new Dark Age. But there will be plenty of fear, guaranteed.

Image: U.S. State Department photo, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain