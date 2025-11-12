It was awful security, not sexual harassment

A lot of interesting things are happening south of the border, from mayors getting killed, to remittances slowing down, to a drunk literally groping the president in a rally. It’s a bizarre story:

A drunken man tried to kiss her neck and grabbed her chest as she spoke to citizens in the capital’s streets. It is the proof, captured on camera, that no woman is safe. You can be the most powerful person in the land and a man will still feel entitled to grope you, in front of the world, because you are a woman.

Yes, it was a bad incident, but President Sheinbaum’s reaction did not help. She tried to spin it into some “machismo” moment. Back to the article in The Guardian:

As Ms Sheinbaum herself remarked: ‘If they do this to the president, then what will happen to all the young women in our country?’ One in five girls and women in Mexico said they had experienced sexual violence in the community (as distinct from home, schools and workplaces) in the previous year, according to official figures from 2021. Ten women are killed each day. Ms Sheinbaum, like others, has noted the country’s machista reputation previously. But the problem does not end there. In the US and the UK, surveys suggest four out of five women (and two out of five men) have experienced sexual harassment and assault. When those at the top are targeted, it sends a message to all women, and often deliberately so. Whatever their accomplishments – Ms Sheinbaum is also an environmental scientist who contributed to the reports of the Nobel peace prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – they can be reduced to their bodies.

What does a drunk touching a head of the state have to do with climate change? Do you think that the drunk doing this was thinking about climate change or Trump tariffs?

My guess is that he had a little too much tequila, and approached the lady president because he was drunk. I don’t think that there was political motivation. It was a drunk acting like a drunk.

“La Presidenta” has tried to spin it that she was a victim of sexual harassment or men out of control. It is true that there is too much violence against women south of the border, and probably in lots of other places, too. However, what happened here was a breakdown in security.

How does a drunk get that close to a head of state, and touch her before security finally intervenes? How is that possible? Something went wrong with the lady’s security detail, and I hope that she addressed it quickly.

