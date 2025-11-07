It's time to scrap tariffs

Zohran Mamdani, a lunatic-fringe leftist, won election as mayor of New York by addressing the cost of living and making Hugo Chavez-like promises of free goodies for all.

The latter will be a disaster, but the fact that the Trump administration officials are now focusing on the cost of living, too, suggests that all may not be a "golden age" as the administration has been promoting.

Get a load of J.D. Vance:

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts:



1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

They may just be catching on to the reality that it's a bad idea to do that, claiming a golden age, redolent of the Joe Biden or Chesa Boudin playbook, claiming all is well and citing statistics when all is not well.

Tariffs, in fact, may be the problem.

Charlie Gasparino, whom I used to work with when I was at the Bond Buyer and he was at the American Banker in the late 1990s (our papers shared an open floor next to one another in the building) has a compelling argument to say that this may be what's hurting consumers.

In his New York Post column, he writes:

Target’s prices are up 5.5% nationwide this year and Walmart’s are up 5.3%, according to an analysis by DataWeave, which looked at roughly 16,000 items across each retailer’s website. Amazon’s price hikes have averaged more than 12%, according to a report. After seven months under Trump’s tariffs, Americans are paying more for nearly everything — from a cup of joe and plush living room sofas to children’s toys. Inflation for food has been tamed to 3.1%, according to September’s Consumer Price Index — a far cry from the double-digit increases under President Biden. But certain groceries, particularly meat, are still up for various reasons. Bananas are up 8.6%, mostly because of tariffs, as almost none are produced domestically. Chicken and eggs have fluctuated because of bird flu. Beef is up across the board — up more than 19% for steak, and 14% for ground beef. Ranchers blame smaller herds because of drought. They are also helped by tariffs on foreign beef, and Trump says he’s considering consumer relief by boosting Argentinian imports.

We're seeing reports like this, too:

A new Fox News poll finds 70% of Americans say groceries are more expensive now than they were a year ago. 60% of respondents say they blame Trump.



This is Trump friendly Fox News.



Not CNN. pic.twitter.com/31SdkAzodu — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) November 6, 2025

Tariffs are taxes. And we already have more than enough taxes. Meanwhile, farmers are staring down real losses.



Soybean yields are at risk, input costs keep rising, and many will struggle to make their payments. You cannot claim to support farmers while making it more expensive… pic.twitter.com/sqtM0DWvZG — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) November 7, 2025

Now, you notice that these price hikes are spotty -- some hikes are high, some are low, and some have gone the other way. That is likely a sign that the rises seen are not monetary, which is true inflation. Inflation floods a whole system, from asset prices, to health care and other services, to energy costs, to consumer goods, to the stock market, and can be directly traced back to money printing, which at these levels, goes to government spending.

But supply chain shocks can trigger temporarily higher prices, and so can tariffs.

By nature, these price hikes are blips and blaps but don't penetrate the entire system as inflation does -- but they do hit consumers where they can see it -- e.g., in the price of coffee which is sharply higher even as home prices may be declining.

Inflation itself may be going down, as the Trump administration rightly touts, but it doesn't account for the hikes embedded into tariffs. Gasparino argues that those hikes are now filtering into consumer prices:

For months, businesses have been eating the bulk of Trump’s tariffs, which have hit key trade partners like China and Vietnam and goods like furniture, aluminum, vehicles and auto parts. Now, companies have started to pass along those costs – and Goldman Sachs economists have warned that consumers will end up bearing the brunt of the bills by the end of this

In the end, it's consumers who pay the tariffs. And that may be why the public is telling pollsters and the press that the cost of living is still too high, and Democrats, including the crazies, are now winning elections.

If I hadn't advocated for free trade for decades while writing editorials for Investor's Business Daily later, I wouldn't believe this.

Free trade is the best way to raise standards of living as markets grow bigger. Nations that embrace free trade grow richer -- just think of the Southern Sung dynasty of China, or Britain at its empire peak as a couple of examples. Chile, which moved to free market reforms swiftly during its 1970s, went so far as to extend free trade to all nations, including those that were tariffing them back. By contrast, nations that hate free trade -- for example, the Taliban and North Korea, are famous for their poverty.

Obviously, tiny states, such as Singapore -- need to embrace free trade more vigorously. Bigger states with already bigger markets, such as the U.S. or the European Union, much less so. Canada, it should be noted, is particularly hard hit by tariffs because its entire economy is just a dogleg off the U.S.'s. Today's Wall Street Journal reports that its economy is "starting to buckle."

This is not to say that President Trump has been wrong to raise tariffs on nations that pursue unfair economic competition policies, most of us can say 'yes' to trying to revise treaties that don't help us.

But the broad tariff policy amid the broad idea that foreigners can pay tariffs to substitute for our income tax, or that American industries can spring right back if the low-cost countries are tariffed hard enough need sreconsideration.

History shows that tariffs are probably best done in measured doses instead of widespread policy changes.

History also shows that widespread tariffs are like pot legalization laws in that once enacted, they have to be taken back after the effects of the measure have been demonstrated to the public. When William McKinley saw the baf impact of his tariff policy, he took those changes back. When Smoot-Hawley's tariff impact became obvious during the Great Depression, it was time for them to go, too.

No, I'm not a meverTrumper. I care about the Trump project too much to not want to see it succeed -- and need to say something about getting the cost of living down for real if for nothing else than to keep Democrats forever out of power.

Ending tariffs one way to fix the cost-of-living issue, or at least substantially improve it, particularly as tariffs hit the lower priced consumer goods that voters see every day. Gasparino calls tariffs the 'weak underbelly' of Trump's economic plan, which sounds about right.

While J.D. Vance is right to notes that inflation is still in the system dating from the Biden days, and very difficult to wring out, tariffs are like supply chain disruptions; an external factor driving higher costs and can be fixed pretty fast -- by getting rid of the tariffs.

Maybe it's time now to get rid of the widespread tariffs, starting with consumer goods, particularly those we cannot grow ourselves such as coffee and bananas. No one will be hurt by getting rid of them, and voters are going to be a lot less likely to react by voting for leftists.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License