It’s not irrational to worry about mass Muslim migration

I oppose mass Muslim immigration, and I worry greatly when devout Muslims gain political power. This has nothing to do with racism and ideology; it has everything to do with proven history and current affairs. This is quite different from antisemitism, which is an irrational dislike of Jews, sometimes amounting to murderous hatred, of a people who are not members of your particular tribe.

There are a few strands of thought here, so let me see if I can disentangle them. Today, it started for me when I was reading a D.E. Stevenson book. She was a mid-20th-century British author who wrote sweet books about nice people in England and Scotland who lived their lives, fell in love, had children, etc. They, as much as chocolate, are my retreat when the news depresses me.

For all her sweetness and her view of the societal necessity of a loving, albeit muscular Christianity, Stevenson disliked Jews, something that was unchanged by the Holocaust. For example, in Five Windows, which she published in 1953, Stevenson includes this passage about her young protagonist, David, going shopping for used furniture:

I had expected, not unnaturally, to meet a fellow-Scot but there was nothing Scots about Mr. Mackenzie except his name. If his name had been Mr. Abraham I should have felt more at ease with him. It would have suited his nose and his olive skin and his dark sad eyes. Mr. Mackenzie was no Shylock; he was well-dressed; he spoke good English and had a dignified and benevolent air. (p. 150.)

The Jew is the other. He’s not trustworthy, and you need a friend at your side (as David had), so that you don’t become a victim of his avarice. The fact that 6 million Jews had only recently been slaughtered when Germany went insane and decided that “the other” needed to be exterminated mattered not one whit to Stevenson. What’s important to note about Stevenson’s attitude toward Jews is while she didn’t like them, she understood that they were not a societal threat.

Indeed, Jews are so not a societal threat that the risk actually flows in the other direction: Jews (who have never proselytized) often experience an overwhelming desire to assimilate, an issue that’s been a problem going back to the time of Greek control over the Kingdom of Judea. When they assimilate enough, they vanish.

There’s a wonderful joke about Bob Wein, a successful British Jewish lawyer who decides that his hardworking father—the one who labored day and night in his tiny grocery store in London’s Jewish community so that his son could go to Cambridge—should have a beautiful Savile Row suit from London’s best tailor, the one who made bespoke suits for the Prince of Wales. The eventual suit costs a fortune and is dazzlingly beautiful. But when they leave the store, the father (still named Saul Weinstein) breaks down in tears.

Bob presses him. “Are you crying from pride?” And Mr. Weinstein answers, “No, you schnook! I’m crying because we lost India.”

Mr. Weinstein was assimilated. He didn’t want Britain to cater to him; he wanted to be a Brit. That the Brits would never fully accept him was irrelevant; he had accepted them.

Things are quite different when it comes to Islam. When Muslims come to a country, if they’re even slightly religious, they heed Mohamed’s mandate: Conquer. The goal, always, is the caliphate.

This is why the Muslim mayor of Dearborn (a city that’s more than 50% Muslim), when a non-Muslim resident objected to honoring a terrorist, unashamedly stated, “Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of this city.”

That was just words. In Europe, where the natives are in full retreat, and the Muslims are feeling their oats, they’re using the modern equivalent of fire and sword to make their presence known:

Unlike religious Jews, who want not to be persecuted, and less religious Jews, who want to assimilate, Muslims want you... And the higher the percentage of Muslims in a population, the greater the risk that “You will be assimilated. ... Resistance is futile.”