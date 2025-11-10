It’s not easy being a committed leftist

Clinging to a panoply of dubious opinions requires careful avoidance of rhetorical challenges. Hence, we have deep blue cities. You know: “birds of a feather.” Also, avoiding a more precise, granular view of the real world encourages the adoption of various stereotypes in order to fill in the blanks. This was emphatically showcased on May 22, 2020, when candidate Joe Biden appeared on the Breakfast Club. Speaking to a predominantly black audience, he admonished “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.”

Humans are naturally curious. We have spent our entire existence on this planet methodically unraveling the mysteries of nature. Committed leftists, however, are compelled to protect themselves from dangerous realities. One example would be the true benefits of atmospheric heat trapping. Were we not cloaked in a protective blanket of innocuous gases and clouds of moisture, our world would freeze solid after every sunset. Climate has also never been constant. Volcanoes, solar cycles, expansion and contraction of forested areas, deviations of wind and ocean currents and many other natural phenomena have played their part. Fortunately, cracks are starting to form in the protective wall being used to shield true believers from the facts… as evidenced by Bill Gates’ recent qualified apostasy on this subject.

But still, the compulsion of these folks to believe in the obviously absurd emanations of demagogues is profound. Many of them seriously fear that Pres. Trump will not exit the presidency once his second term is over. How could this happen? The election of 2028 will conspicuously choose his successor. Then what? The orderly transition of executive authority is what. Not mentioned enough is the historic observation that way too many presidents are often the antithesis of their predecessor. Who did Trump first follow? Oh yeah, Obama.

Rather than utilize curiosity, logic, and objective observation, true leftist believers rely almost entirely of hate and fear… hence their focus on Trump as a compelling villain rather than casting doubt about the efficacy of his specific actions. Tariffs are a prominent example. Are they fixing problems, or just a political stunt? When they first became an issue, my snowflake neighbor expected that grocery stores would run out of food. I had to explain to him that much of the food we import is just out-of-season produce such as Peruvian asparagus and Mexican avocados.

Much of this is being propped up by a corrupt media masquerading as a credible source of information. In so doing, they have squandered much of their already tenuous credibility. Today’s “news” is mostly about the impending rampant starvation due to a procedural hang-up in Congress. Gaza and Ukraine are languishing well below the fold -- Gaza especially, since Trump has made serious progress in resolving the conflict.

Much is being written about leftism being a religion -- since it extensively relies on faithful observance of its dogma to keep its adherents in line -- rather than logic and objective knowledge. I would like to respectfully amend that conclusion. Leftism is a superstition. Demons and magic potions are waiting in plain sight… so as to both afflict and rescue the innocent from the consequences of unrestrained freedom. Imaginary villains such as greed and free markets are lurking everywhere. Only the elixir of “enlightened” authority can protect us.

Things weren’t always like this. Democrats such as Harry Truman were staunchly anti-Communist and pro-Israel. Recent writers have used the analogy of the Trojan Horse to explain how non-judgmental inclusion allowed extremist zealots to infiltrate the party. I am suspecting that this process is terminal… this year’s off-year election being a false harbinger. Trump-Vance soundly defeated Harris-Walz while being outspent at around three-to-one. This could not be a fluke. America is a longstanding center-right nation. The stock markets, interest rates, and inflation are typical subjects of dinner table conversation.

All this being said, we may be heading towards a one-party state. Not the kind of party you may be thinking of, where the Dems and GOP merge into some tepid, domineering establishment. I’m suggesting that the Dems will cease to be a national entity… while still clinging onto their deep blue enclaves. Instead, the Republicans will go full Monty MAGA. This is because MAGA does not just work in the electoral arena, it actually gets the job done down on the street… and folks are learning that every day.

Since Trump is a lame duck, we need new blood to fill his shoes… and that won’t be coming from Central Casting. No need to be as flamboyant or as comedic as “The Donald”… just good negotiators and problem solvers. Can you say “J.D and Marco”? They’re both quite young, and so is Elise.

Image: AT via Magic Studio