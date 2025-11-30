It’s finally becoming obvious that marijuana is addictive

I am second to none in my hatred for marijuana. I hate its smell, and I hate how it warps the brain (yes, I inhaled once and found the temporal and spatial dislocation horrifying). Stoned people shouldn’t drive, but they do all the time. Most of all, though, I hate how marijuana turns people into lumps. We’ve been learning for years that it’s bad for people’s physical health, and now there’s evidence emerging that it’s addictive, something its proponents have long denied.

Image created using AI.

I subscribe to the theory that what jump-started the Industrial Revolution, which created today’s affluent world, is coffee and tea. Before the advent of those two drinks, the only safe drinks were alcohol, especially in densely populated urban areas. Water harbored deadly bacteria, which alcohol neutralized. Europeans drank wines, spirits, and beers, whether straight or diluted, and whether high- or low-alcohol, a practice they exported to their colonies. The result is that everyone was always somewhat intoxicated.

However, beginning in the early 18th century, things changed. In 1683, when the Turks were defeated at the Gates of Vienna, they left behind bags of coffee beans. The Europeans discovered that coffee (which required boiling water) not only didn’t get them sick, but it also energized them. Then, when Britain took over the East Indies, tea entered the equation. It was another drink that didn’t make people sick and that gave its drinkers a burst of energy. Suddenly, people’s minds were clear, and the men gathered in coffee houses began making deals.

Alcohol didn’t go away, of course. It existed alongside coffee and tea. Indeed, the temperance movement after the Civil War was a response to the fact that Americans were drinking extraordinary amounts of alcohol.

Many early movie stars were young people who became their families’ sole providers when the men of the family abandoned themselves to or even died from chronic alcoholism. The tear-jerking song “Come Home, Father” accurately reflected many Americans’ experiences.

The temperance movement was so effective that it led to the Eighteenth Amendment, making prohibition the law of the land. That is, Prohibition didn’t create temperance. A hugely successful temperance movement led to Prohibition.

This was a failed experiment because alcohol was too deeply ingrained in Western culture to legislate away. People became scofflaws, and criminals prospered. But the fact remains that, even after the Twenty-First Amendment repealed prohibition, Americans drank less. America had changed.

Thanks to activism from the left, marijuana, which was never part of Western culture, has changed America again. Young people have been told that, unlike cigarettes, marijuana is “safe.” That’s not true, of course. In fact, marijuana has myriad and very profound health risks. There’s also strong evidence that marijuana use can lead to serious, murderous psychopathy.

However, while most marijuana users don’t become killers, the effect on the brain is real because it turns them into useless people, devoid of energy, ambition, and creativity. For each Lee Child or Louis Armstrong (both regular marijuana users), you have thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of people who daily inhale marijuana more potent than any ever used before in history and whose lives are defined by...absolutely nothing.

The one saving grace of all this was that marijuana was allegedly non-addictive. If people didn’t like what they’d become, they’d simply stop. However, even this assertion is now being questioned, as today’s high-potency marijuana (something Louis Armstrong did not use) is apparently addictive, too:

Since legalization and commercialization, daily cannabis use has become a defining — and often invisible — part of many people’s lives. ... Across the country, people who turned to cannabis for help are finding it harder to put down. Overall, alcohol remains more widely used than cannabis. But starting in 2022, the number of daily cannabis users in the U.S. surpassed that of daily drinkers — a major shift in American habits. Researchers say the rise has unfolded alongside products that contain far more THC than the marijuana of past decades, including vape oils and concentrates that can reach 80% to 95% THC. [snip] Many who develop cannabis use disorder say it’s hard to recognize the signs because of the widespread belief that marijuana isn’t addictive.

I could have told everyone this a long time ago. The stuff is pernicious and destructive. The left’s push to encourage Americans to view marijuana as harmless and use it regularly is reversing the dynamism of the last two centuries and is one more step in America’s downhill slide.