It’s Black Friday in Seattle — for the wrong reasons

Today is Black Friday. In Seattle, like every other day, it is red. It should be “painted black,” but for different reasons we’ll get to. One thing’s for sure: Despite its “Emerald City” moniker, it is not in the green.

Like many major U.S. cities, Seattle’s budget is in the red. The problem is, the mayor-elect is also red. Her priorities, including protecting illegal aliens (bizarrely, she rejects this legal term, perversely calling them “undocumented migrants”) will provide more expensive socialist soviet services. That’s part of her “Trump-Proof” agenda, but once again she’s bending definitions because she’s bent, and can’t help herself.

Actually, it’s a TDS agenda impervious to common sense, but not to fiduciary responsibility as budget projections predict increased deficits. Taxes will go up even as business activity goes down — some are already dodging them as they get the heck out of Dodge.

One of the Rolling Stones’ musical masterpieces is “Paint it, Black.” A popular interpretation of the harrowing message is that it expresses deep grief, loss, and despair. Thus, it captures the dire and destitute state of Seattle. There are red doors all over the rotten place now, including to the mayor-elect and city council’s socialist soviets. They might appropriately be painted black to reflect dark Dem despair that engulfs at least half of the voting populace.

About half of Seattle (including illegal aliens) is “Glad all over” that they are now red all over. That blackens the mood of the 49% more circumspect voters who rejected the socialist mayor-elect. For them, there are no colors anymore, they might as well be red that are painted black — certainly not glistening Emerald. On the “bright” side, once businesses escape the slimy Seattle soviet tentacles, setting up operations in greener pastures, they may eventually relish Black Friday for the right reasons.

Image generated by ChatGPT.