Is there really an affordability crisis, or is there a choice crisis?

Everywhere in the media today, politicians and commentators repeat the drumbeat, “crisis of affordability.” Headlines warn that younger generations are locked out of the housing market, that homeownership is slipping away, and that the American dream is fading.

Yet beneath the noise lies a deeper question: is this truly a crisis of affordability, or is it a crisis of priorities? Perhaps what communities and society need is not simply cheaper homes, but a rediscovery of sacrifice. You cannot have it all, but you can have what is most important. It is a choice.

The language of crisis is powerful. It stirs emotion, rallies political attention, and frames the housing market as an external force crushing opportunity. In expensive cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the affordability argument carries weight: prices have soared far beyond the reach of average incomes.

Yet the country is vast. Beyond the coasts lie communities where homes remain attainable, where sacrifice and discipline can still secure ownership. The media’s fixation on affordability risks obscuring the truth that sacrifice is timeless, and choice is unavoidable.

Even with all the media attention, affordability should not be seen as an immovable wall but as a mountain to climb. Mountains are daunting, but they are not impossible. The question is not whether the mountain exists — it does — but whether you are prepared to climb it. That climb requires sacrifice.

What are you willing to give up to achieve your goals? Vacations every year, expensive cars, dining out, and clothing purchased to impress rather than to last. These are choices.

Rather than reacting negatively and blaming the world, there is an opportunity here to learn something profound: sacrifice is the path to ownership. Hardship teaches resilience, discipline builds wealth, and sacrifice clarifies priorities. Affordability is not the end of the story; it is the challenge that reveals character. You have the freedom to make choices, and those choices can drive your destiny.

The generations of the past understood that homeownership required discipline. They saved relentlessly, often living with family until a down payment was possible. In many cultures, multiple generations shared a single apartment, pooling resources not out of luxury but necessity. Cars were purchased outright, avoiding monthly payments. Vacations were rare, dining out was occasional, and weekends were modest.

But beyond financial sacrifice, past generations looked inward when problems arose. They turned to family, friends, and community for support. They relied on themselves, on shared resilience, and on collective sacrifice.

Today, by contrast, people are conditioned to look outward rather than inward. When confronted with obstacles, the reflex is to demand solutions from the government.

The problem is that the government itself helped create many of these challenges through policies that inflated housing costs, restricted supply, or encouraged debt. How, then, can the same government be trusted to solve the very problems it created?

It is tempting to imagine that the housing market could simply adjust downward to accommodate younger buyers. Yet history shows that housing markets tend to appreciate in value. While recessions and corrections occur, the long-term trajectory is upward. Homes are not easily “discounted” without undermining the broader economy.

Structural solutions—subsidies, zoning reform, lower interest rates—can ease the burden, but they cannot erase the fundamental truth: ownership requires sacrifice. For many, geographic mobility is the most practical path. Moving to lower-cost states or cities may mean leaving behind familiar surroundings, but it opens the door to ownership. A home is not defined by its zip code; it is defined by the life built within it.

The question is not simply “Can I afford a home?” but “What am I willing to sacrifice to afford one?” Cars, vacations, dining out, and luxuries can wait. The house should come first, because it is not merely a purchase; it is a foundation for wealth, stability, and legacy.

The media may stoke the affordability crisis, but the deeper crisis is one of agency. Affordability is a mountain, but mountains can be climbed. Sacrifice is not outdated. It applies today as much as it did for parents and grandparents. Hardship forged resilience, sacrifice built ownership, and ownership built wealth. That formula remains true.

Homeownership is possible. But it is not possible without sacrifice. The crossroads is before us: choose sacrifice and secure ownership, or choose lifestyle and risk perpetual renting. Look inward, not outward. Look to family, to community, to friends. Do not wait for the government to solve the problems it helped create. You cannot have it all, but you can have what is most important. It is a choice — and it is the choice that defines whether the dream of ownership endures.