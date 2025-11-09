Is there a spiritual explanation for UFOs?

All my life, I thought UFOs were (possibly) spacecraft from planets elsewhere in our galaxy. It seems, however, that my ideas on what they are, and from where they arrive here, were too modest. If UFOs are real, they are much more than mere flying saucers. The most recent theory is that they are from beyond space and time.

When I first heard mention of the theory that aliens come from another dimension, another universe, I thought the idea preposterous. Now reason intrudes. Perhaps the trans-dimensional theory has merit after all.

There are many paradoxes about UFOs, among which is primarily that UFOs act as if they wish not to be seen, a capability they must surely possess, but then, on the other hand, they do get seen, sometimes as if they make no effort to conceal their presence. Which is it? If they care not whether we see them, then we should see them frequently, and under conditions of clarity, not grainy photographs. If they wish not to be seen, their advanced technology should prevent us from ever seeing any of them. That is the paradox.

For many years, the UFO spaceship theory was modeled after science fiction movies, which in turn portrayed futuristic space travel as requiring a pilot at the controls agile enough to avoid hitting asteroids. That model was somewhat confirmed in 1969 with the lunar landing module, which would have crashed disastrously had not the pilot seen and avoided hitting, at the last moment, a rocky hazard on the moon’s surface. Think Buck Rogers or Flash Gordon.

But now we have auto-pilots and the latest computers. Artificial intelligence is an emerging technology with great promise for space travel. Instead of colonizing Mars with people, we can send advance parties of robots to build pre-positioned shelters. Why should space aliens, if they exist, be any less advanced than the levels we reasonably expect to achieve in the lifetimes of our grandchildren?

That brings us to the trans-dimensional theory. If the supposed space aliens can travel from other solar systems within our galaxy, then why not from other galaxies? If other universes, or other dimensions of reality exist, then why not travel from those? Quantum physics suggests the possibility.

Finally, we get to the wildest theory of all, one that until recently I dismissed out of hand, but now reason and spirit might combine to produce a biblical theory. It has been suggested that (at least some of) the space aliens are angels, some of them heavenly and others demonic.

After all, if scientists are speaking of other dimensions of reality, then surely we must consider the spiritual realms. I’m not a theologian or a scholar, but I have read the Old and New Testaments and have studied the prophecies, especially those of the End Times. From Genesis onward, there are passages that speak of spiritual intrusions, both good and evil, into our world.

Is the way being prepared for the Messiah of Judaism, or the return of Him as Jesus? Is the Twelfth Imam going to bring about worldwide chaos in an attempt to conquer the planet? If enough people begin to believe those things and to act upon them, we will enter a new era of history. If those beliefs are correct, history will come to its conclusion.

Yes, we have strayed far from the paradigm of Buck Rogers, but then, so has reality.

Image via Needpix.